Solardo and Eli Brown reunite for new single 'My Life'

MUMBAI: Solardo and Eli Brown have again joined forces for dancefloor-rocking new single ‘My Life’, out 13th March on Ultra.
A progressive house smash laced with a soaring vocal, ‘My Life’ is the kind of track that’s destined to take both charts and dancefloors by storm. It marks the follow up to ‘XTC’, a single that went down as one of the songs of summer 2019, amassing 17 million streams on Spotify alone and receiving support from the likes of CamelPhat, Denis Sulta, Carl Cox, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Richy Ahmed and Nic Fanciulli.
The release coincides with Solardo’s seven-date US tour, while both Solardo and Brown will perform at Printworks London as part of Green Velvet’s La La Land takeover. They will also perform together at Austria’s Snowbombing (13th April) and Ireland’s Life Festival (22nd May).
Listen here:
2019 was Eli Brown's most prolific year yet, with a flurry of tracks and remixes released on the likes of Lee Foss’ Repopulate Mars, Solardo’s Solä, Adam Beyer’s Truesoul and Alan Fitzpatrick's We Are The Brave. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in the underground, including Foss, Anabel Englund, Sonny Fodera and Skream, the revered producer has quickly built a reputation as an artist synonymous with a killer bassline.
Another killer collaborative release from Solardo and Eli Brown, it’s clear that ‘My Life’ is a track that possesses all the attributes necessary to blow up just as big as ‘XTC’.
What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more
MUMBAI: On this sacred day of Jumma, Abuzar Akhtar offered his prayers to the almighty. In his prayers, he recalled the horrific events that Nirbhaya...read more
MUMBAI: Mild Minds has unveiled his debut album MOOD, out now via Foreign Family Collective / Counter Records. A nine-track release, MOOD is...read more
MUMBAI: Corona has the world in its grip. COVID-19 affects our day-to-day activity and it now also reached the entertainment business. Clubs have to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise, which took over her life. In an interview with The Sun, the singer, 33, opened up...read more
Mumbai: Legendary musician Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo has been a huge influence for singer Hrishikesh Chury. In fact, the latter...read more