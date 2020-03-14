Singer Abuzar Akhtar in His Jumma Prayer, Pleads For Nirbhaya And Her Family's Justice

MUMBAI: On this sacred day of Jumma, Abuzar Akhtar offered his prayers to the almighty. In his prayers, he recalled the horrific events that Nirbhaya had witnessed and that no one else ever falls a victim to such a horrific crime again. In his prayers, he pleads the system to give justice to the innocent soul of Nirbhaya and her family, who had refused to give up fighting for their daughter’s justice. They had not given up when the dates for the execution of the rapists were postponed from January 22 to February 1 and also denied to sit back when the dates were further delayed from February 1 to March 3. Justice delayed is always justice denied. Abuzar Akhtar hopes that justice will be showered upon her family before the next Jumma i.e 20th of march.

The four convicts namely Vinay, Akshay, Mukesh, and Pawan were scheduled to be executed on March 3 at 6 a.m. and before that on January 22, and February 1.

The court had last time deferred the warrants until further orders on Pawan's mercy petition came. Pawan was the only convict whose legal remedies were pending till the last date of execution.

The first date of execution of the four convicts, January 22, was postponed to February 1. Then the trial court on January 31 stayed the execution till further orders as the convicts had not exhausted their legal remedies.

The court on February 17 directed that the four be hanged at 6 a.m. on March 3. It was the third date of execution of the death warrants.

The case pertains to the brutal gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, Nirbhaya in the national capital on December 16, 2012. She died on December 29 at a hospital in Singapore following complications. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.