RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Mar 2020 11:52 |  By RnMTeam

Mild Minds delivers majestic debut album 'MOOD'

MUMBAI: Mild Minds has unveiled his debut album MOOD, out now via Foreign Family Collective / Counter Records.

A nine-track release, MOOD is underpinned by a polished brand of ambient electronica that the Australian artist has made his own. Kicking off with ‘MOVEMENTS’, an ethereal, experimental offering that has previously been released as a single, the LP then masterfully careens through different styles and tempos, strung together by Mild Minds’ own haunting vocals.

Listen here:

Among the standout tracks is ‘SWIM’, Mild Minds’ debut single release, which sets the tone for a simultaneously dance-y and introspective project to be unveiled. The album also includes the delicate ‘EMBRACER’, a track that strikes the perfect balance between the organic and synthetic, ‘WALLS’, the one-half political, one-half personal ballad featuring vocalist Boats, and the orchestral whimsy of ‘DOPAMINE’.

“I've always believed that some of the best music comes when you do it somewhat naively and innocently,” Mild Minds explains. “I hadn't had that feeling in years so I intentionally hit a hard reset when starting this project. Letting go of everything I knew, the tools I used, the music I listened to, and expectations. I wanted to get back into that naive zone and see what came out. For music to be real you can't over think what you're doing, which is something I was always used to.”

“The intention was to find inspiration in the world outside of music and create immediately as that inspiration hit,” he continues. I wanted to play with the moods of current affairs and humanity, allow myself to feel something intense and then create a track to represent it in an abstract way. Some of my favorite music doesn't adhere to a particular genre, so that's something I also wanted to do with this album, bringing together pieces from many different genres.”

The album marks the follow-up to ‘SWIM’, Mild Minds’ debut EP, which garnered over 2 million combined Spotify streams and a recent Grammy nomination for ‘Best Remixed Recording’ for the remix of ‘SWIM’ by US producer ford.

He also recently completed a performance at CRSSD Festival in San Diego, three-date West Coast mini-tour with Tycho, taking in sold old shows in Oakland, Santa Cruz and LA earlier this month, and will join Big Wild, Bob Moses and Crooked Colours on the stage of the fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 21, with more tour dates set to be announced soon.

A stunning release, Mild Minds’ first full-length album sees him at his bold and brilliant best. MOOD is an addition to Mild Mind’s catalogue on ODESZA’s dynamic record label and artist community, Foreign Family Collective, as well as on Ninja Tune’s imprint Counter Records.

Tags
mood San Diego Oakland Ninja Tune
Related news
News | 26 Nov 2019

2019 marks record year for Chris Young on the road

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young celebrated a record year on the road as his Raised On Country World Tour 2019, sponsored by USAA, played to over 400,000 fans in three countries in 2019.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2019

Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track titled Body Back, featuring Swedish singer/songwriter Maia Wright.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2019

Spotify data reveals moods of an 'Indian Day'

MUMBAI: Did you snooze your alarm twice this morning?

read more
News | 29 Apr 2019

Hawaiian music advocate, animation composer dead

MUMBAI: Jack de Mello, a giant in native Hawaiian music and composer for various Hanna-Barbera Productions animated series including The Flintstones and The Jetsons, is dead. He was 102.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2018

2018 - A great year for metal, but rock is not dead!

MUMBAI: The year bore witness to a plethora of new material from various metal artistes. As they, old and new, the famous and the underground decided on innovations and new ideas, it energised a whole genre.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Charlotte de Witte will perform during a special 'Lockdown Session'

MUMBAI: Corona has the world in its grip. COVID-19 affects our day-to-day activity and it now also reached the entertainment business. Clubs have to...read more

2
Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise, which took over her life. In an interview with The Sun, the singer, 33, opened up...read more

3
Hrishikesh Churry explains bond with Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Mumbai: Legendary musician Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo has been a huge influence for singer Hrishikesh Chury. In fact, the latter...read more

4
T- Series presents Launch of Ramji Gulati's new single song "LUCK DI KASAM" featuring- Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: The launch saw the presence of Raj Chanana (T-Series) Vivek Dahiya, Vikas Gupta, Smita Gondkar, Chetana Pande, Shruti Sinha, Reem Sameer,...read more

5
Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".The song is a Punjabi wedding dance...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group