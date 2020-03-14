RadioandMusic
News |  14 Mar 2020 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Hrishikesh Churry explains bond with Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Mumbai: Legendary musician Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo has been a huge influence for singer Hrishikesh Chury. In fact, the latter grew up listening to the icon’s compositions.

A source close to Chury says, “Hrishikesh was always passionate about music. Apart from the formal training that he received, Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s music was also an integral part of his syllabus. Since he shares a close bond with several musicians, Hrishikesh had the opportunity to take guidance from Pyarelal ji, when he visited the legend’s home. Pyarelalji was seen teaching Hrishikesh personally some of the music lessons & those lessons have come in handy for Hrishikesh. "

Talking about the experience and his bond with the veteran musician, Hrishikesh says, "When I visited Pyarelalji at his home for the first time, I was very excited. The meeting that I thought would be of a few minutes turned into several hours. The bond that was felt with him can't be put into words. It was a wonderful experience to be taught by the legend himself."

Life came full circle for the Taang Uthake singer when Pyarelal Sharma was invited as a special guest on the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. Hrishikesh is currently part of the grand jury on the show and it was a nostalgic moment for him when he shot for the episode that had Pyarelal ji as a special guest.

Hrishikesh Churry Pyarelal Sharma Sa Re Ga Ma Pa music
