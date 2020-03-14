RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Mar 2020 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she was addicted to exercise, which took over her life.

In an interview with The Sun, the singer, 33, opened up about how she felt she had to go to the gym everyday and how her husband and former Olympic rower Caspar Jopling helped her overcome her addiction, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I don't consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day," Goulding said.

"I don't know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health. I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well," she added.

Last year, Goulding shared that she nearly quit music after 10 years of touring left her with anxiety.

She took a four-year hiatus after her 2015 album but Caspar, 28, helped her "rediscover" her passion and create a healthy relationship with exercise.

The singer said she saw "touring as real life" but felt really "inspired by Caspar's amazing willpower and determination".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ellie Goulding Caspar Jopling Singer music
Related news
News | 14 Mar 2020

Hrishikesh Churry explains bond with Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Mumbai: Legendary musician Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo has been a huge influence for singer Hrishikesh Chury. In fact, the latter grew up listening to the icon’s compositions.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2020

UK producer, Redfield drops his remix of Camden Cox's 'Healing'

MUMBAI: Rising UK talent, Redfield puts his signature spin on Camden Cox’s single ‘Healing’. The second remix to land on the label after Spada, Redfield takes it to a deeper, raw level with bubbling synths and a building crescendo which gets the pulses racing.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2020

Westway LAB Portugal Postponed to October

MUMBAI: Due to the present contingencies we are facing, Westway LAB felt the need to assess the announced dates for April and decided to postpone to October 14 to 17.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2020

Charlotte de Witte will perform during a special 'Lockdown Session'

MUMBAI: Corona has the world in its grip. COVID-19 affects our day-to-day activity and it now also reached the entertainment business. Clubs have to close their doors for an uncertain amount of time and several festivals are being called off.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2020

Singer Abuzar Akhtar in His Jumma Prayer, Pleads For Nirbhaya And Her Family's Justice

MUMBAI: On this sacred day of Jumma, Abuzar Akhtar offered his prayers to the almighty. In his prayers, he recalled the horrific events that Nirbhaya had witnessed and that no one else ever falls a victim to such a horrific crime again.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hrishikesh Churry explains bond with Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Mumbai: Legendary musician Pyarelal Sharma of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo has been a huge influence for singer Hrishikesh Chury. In fact, the latter...read more

2
T- Series presents Launch of Ramji Gulati's new single song "LUCK DI KASAM" featuring- Siddharth Nigam & Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: The launch saw the presence of Raj Chanana (T-Series) Vivek Dahiya, Vikas Gupta, Smita Gondkar, Chetana Pande, Shruti Sinha, Reem Sameer,...read more

3
Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".The song is a Punjabi wedding dance...read more

4
Niall Horan gets motivated by the thought of failure

MUMBAI: Former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan says fear of failing helps him to stay motivated in his work. In an interview with Glamour UK...read more

5
Claptone and Mylo 'Drop The Pressure' and set the tone for a long hot 2020 summer

MUMBAI: Enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has linked up with Mylo to ‘Drop The Pressure’ - setting the tone for a long hot 2020 summer. ‘Drop The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group