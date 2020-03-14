Charlotte de Witte will perform during a special 'Lockdown Session'

MUMBAI: Corona has the world in its grip. COVID-19 affects our day-to-day activity and it now also reached the entertainment business. Clubs have to close their doors for an uncertain amount of time and several festivals are being called off. For the people who are stuck at home, Belgian club Kompass came up with a solution called Lockdown Session. They will host a livestream to bring the music right to your living room, under the motto: we don’t need a club to party, the club will come to you.

None other than Charlotte de Witte will take the stage during this special livestream, brought to you from the desolate club. Being one of the most in-demand artists in the electronic music scene, she cuts an imposing figure behind the decks and her spellbinding sets blend everything from distorted acidic licks to dark trance melody to nods to electro. She’s also the owner of KNTXT, her fast-rising label which has featured major artists such as Chris Liebing and Monoloc.

De Witte will be accompanied by Kompass resident Massimo Mephisto and rising talent One Track Brain. A very special guest will be announced soon. Make sure to tune in for this proper club night from afar, you don’t want to miss this one!

After all, in times of despair and isolation it’s important to not let the rave die.

EVENT INFO

Time: 19.00 - 03.00