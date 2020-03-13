Vayu in his latest debut "Baatein Karo" says conversation holds a big thing in our life

MUMBAI: Ace songwriter, composer and singer Vayu from Bhopal who came in frame after his hit Bollywood song “Beat Pe Booty” from “Flying Jatt” and “Beat It Bijuriya” from “Munna Michael” has come up with a single debut for the first time “Baatein Karo” which has crossed a million views soon after its release and has reached upto 6 million now.

Speaking about the new song, Vayu shared, “Since the time I began I have been composing my own songs, this new single “Baatein Karo” is all about the conversation. I always believe that conversation holds answers to a lot of things in life, less arguments, fights and destruction between people as we can always talk things out, a lot can be solved. The idea popped out when I was at my friends place and I needed to have to have a conversation as it was getting bored and that is when this thing struck in my mind. In this world we all learn a language and what is the point if we don’t create a conversation through it”.

Watch here:

Commenting on the thoughts behind the music video he said, “Keeping the phone aside and trying to build a conversation sums up my idea”

“I had a plan to release more songs along with “Baatein Karo” but we had to work with the song videos so it is still pending”, Vayu adds

The latest debut “Baatein Karo” reached 1 million views soon after its release and has reached upto 6 million now “I’m out of words, I couldn’t believe it reached 1 million views in just a day. I have sung for Bollywood films and collaborated with different artist but this was a single and it is a great success for me”.

Some of Vayu’s composed hits are “Banno Tera Swagger” from “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”, “Dil Ka Darzi” from “Stree”, “Naagin” along with flaming hot Aastha Gill, Akasa and Puri which is 5X Platinum record with 100MN+ views on YouTube.

The “Dil Ka Darzi” singer signed off with a message to his listeners, “Many people have reached out to me through social media platforms that it has helped them build a conversation, I wanna thank all the listeners for reacting to the song. Keep listening to my songs and I will try to bring more originals and innovating content”.

Apart from that Vayu is working on an upcoming film “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan” which is releasing on 21 February, 2020. He has more big Upcoming projects lined up and is said to be the best thing for Bollywood.