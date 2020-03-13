RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2020 18:32 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Vayu in his latest debut "Baatein Karo" says conversation holds a big thing in our life

MUMBAI: Ace songwriter, composer and singer Vayu from Bhopal who came in frame after his hit Bollywood song “Beat Pe Booty” from “Flying Jatt” and “Beat It Bijuriya” from “Munna Michael” has come up with a single debut for the first time “Baatein Karo” which has crossed a million views soon after its release and has reached upto 6 million now.

Speaking about the new song, Vayu shared, “Since the time I began I have been composing my own songs, this new single “Baatein Karo” is all about the conversation. I always believe that conversation holds answers to a lot of things in life, less arguments, fights and destruction between people as we can always talk things out, a lot can be solved. The idea popped out when I was at my friends place and I needed to have to have a conversation as it was getting bored and that is when this thing struck in my mind. In this world we all learn a language and what is the point if we don’t create a conversation through it”.

Watch here:

Commenting on the thoughts behind the music video he said, “Keeping the phone aside and trying to build a conversation sums up my idea”

“I had a plan to release more songs along with “Baatein Karo” but we had to work with the song videos so it is still pending”, Vayu adds

The latest debut “Baatein Karo” reached 1 million views soon after its release and has reached upto 6 million now “I’m out of words, I couldn’t believe it reached 1 million views in just a day. I have sung for Bollywood films and collaborated with different artist but this was a single and it is a great success for me”.

 Some of Vayu’s composed hits are “Banno Tera Swagger” from “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”, “Dil Ka Darzi” from “Stree”, “Naagin” along with flaming hot Aastha Gill, Akasa and Puri which is 5X Platinum record with 100MN+ views on YouTube.

The “Dil Ka Darzi” singer signed off with a message to his listeners, “Many people have reached out to me through social media platforms that it has helped them build a conversation, I wanna thank all the listeners for reacting to the song. Keep listening to my songs and I will try to bring more originals and innovating content”.

Apart from that Vayu is working on an upcoming film “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan” which is releasing on 21 February, 2020. He has more big Upcoming projects lined up and is said to be the best thing for Bollywood.

Tags
Vayu Bollywood Singer
Related news
News | 13 Mar 2020

Priyanka Mazumdar on what attracted her to K-Pop

MUMBAI: Singer Priyanka Mazumdar, member of the Asian all-girl group Z-Girls, says she got attracted towards K-Pop by looking at the way they dance, perform and sing live on stage.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Felix Jaehn reveals 'SICKO'

MUMBAI: Fresh off a social media hiatus, Felix Jaehn is back with ‘SICKO, a pop dance crossover set to ignite the clubs and the airwaves. Following his Dido cover with fellow German producers, VIZE, Jaehn has linked up with DJ Snake & G-Eazy collaborator, GASHI and Canadian upstart FAANGS.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Jonas Blue shares club mix of his new single 'mistakes' with paloma faith

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue shares a striking club mix of his Paloma Faith collaboration, ‘Mistakes’.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Seasonal Affected Beats releases debut EP '2 ° (2 degrees)'

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".The song is a Punjabi wedding dance track and is a remake of a folk song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Felix Jaehn reveals 'SICKO'

MUMBAI: Fresh off a social media hiatus, Felix Jaehn is back with ‘SICKO, a pop dance crossover set to ignite the clubs and the airwaves. Following...read more

2
Summer anthem "Out of control" by Sukriti Kakar and Sahil Arya is sure to get you grooving!

MUMBAI: Latest Punjabi song “Out of control” by Sahil Arya along with the well-known Sukriti Kakar under VYRL Originals, composed by Badshah with...read more

3
'L.A. Traffic' has set the tone for the artist project LittGloss

MUMBAI: LittGloss is a Copenhagen-based multi-platinum selling producer-duo consist- ing of Kristoffer Fuglsang and Mathias Holsaae. The duo has...read more

4
Priyanka Mazumdar on what attracted her to K-Pop

MUMBAI: Singer Priyanka Mazumdar, member of the Asian all-girl group Z-Girls, says she got attracted towards K-Pop by looking at the way they dance...read more

5
Claptone and Mylo 'Drop The Pressure' and set the tone for a long hot 2020 summer

MUMBAI: Enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has linked up with Mylo to ‘Drop The Pressure’ - setting the tone for a long hot 2020 summer. ‘Drop The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group