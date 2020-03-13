RadioandMusic
News |  13 Mar 2020 18:54 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Summer anthem "Out of control" by Sukriti Kakar and Sahil Arya is sure to get you grooving!

MUMBAI: Latest Punjabi song “Out of control” by Sahil Arya along with the well-known Sukriti Kakar under VYRL Originals, composed by Badshah with unblemished music produced by Aditya Dev.

“Out of control” is Sahil’s first song debut and is sure to get you amusing, the song has reached to more than 3 million views and is known as the summer anthem of 2020.

Watch here:

Commenting on the experience sharing the mic with Sukriti, Sahil said, “It was fun, we wrote the lyrics in the studio. She took it to the next level, she dropped her part in 10 mins and it was amazing”

“This is my first song with Sahil (Badshah's cousin brother) and it was amazing. we had so much fun while shooting the music video” Sukriti added

Badshah who is widely known for his idealistic song Rap, when asked about the experience working with his cousin, Sahil shared, “I’m” to “I” have been living with him for quite a while, whenever he is writing and creating a song he always taught me how to write the lyric, make music and processed ahead. He is always strict with his way of making music”.

The “Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa” singer added to this, “Just being around him is a lot of learning, the way he is chilling but he is actually working. He is always with his phone writing lyrics, or making a tune I get inspired a lot and I hope I get to do the same”.

Sharing the experience during the shoot of the latest song video Sahil adds, “There’s this one incident when Sukriti was shooting her part there was this one step where everyone was satisfied with it in the first try but she wasn’t, so she did 15 takes”.

“Yeah! I think I over did it in one part of the shoot, but that was fun. All the dancing we did, me and Sahil had a blast and we had a fabulous team on board it was all in all very fun shoot” the 24 years old singer expressed.

Both Sahil Arya and Sukriti Kakar wishes to collaborate in the future with The PropheC

Lastly Sukriti shares a note to her listeners, “So grateful for the love and response, just keep hanging out with us”.

“Thank you so much” Sahil exclaimed

In talk about their upcoming projects a lot of songs are in the pipe line for the “Out of control” duo, Stay tune.

