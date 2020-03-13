RadioandMusic
News |  13 Mar 2020 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Seasonal Affected Beats releases debut EP '2 ° (2 degrees)'

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats. Referring to what he does as ‘improvised electronic music’, as Seasonal Affected Beats he brings the finesse, controlled volatility and discipline of jazz and merges it with malleability of electronic beats.

Imagined as a trans-media electronic project – that was launched in 2018 – Seasonal Affected Beats sees Tarun make music through the prism of his reality, formed by his experiences of the world around him. Themes like mental health, climate change, rapid urbanisation, socio-political issues and digital existentialism play on his mind, and find their way into his lush and tactile productions that pulse with emotions.

Listen here: 

2 ° (2 degrees), his new EP, releases on March 13, and was the musical output outcome of his thoughts and experiences of living in a “dystopic, apocalyptic world” (read Delhi’s pollution levels) and the impending dangers of climate change. The name, 2 ° (2 degrees), in fact comes from the Paris Agreement.

“For me as an artist I truly became the narrative rather than seeking one. I simply had no choice as I felt compelled, and even responsible to depict this through my music and art,” says Balani of the inspiration to compose the EP.

“The music of 2° (2 degrees) is composed like a suite, with each piece leading into the other and to be considered as separate movements within the suite,” he adds.

The song ‘Prelude’ – released as the first single off the EP on March 6 - introduces the listener to the sonic landscape of the EP, from spacey and minimal, to complex and disorderly.

Apart from the compositions and the production, the EP also marks Balani’s debut as a trumpeter and pianist on the title track 2° –  intended to be a comment on our changing environment, drawing influence from the climate change movement – and emotionally significant for Balani.

“The theme song is written for Naima, my three-year-old niece, and I wanted this to be a tribute or gift for her. I want to be able to tell her that I was talking about important issues back in the day too and that I was thinking about her and our collective futures – even through our music and art,” says.

The album also features a collaborative song with Kavya Trehan, ‘Let the light in’ and talks about healing through pain and suffering.

Topical and pertinent, the track ‘Dr. Escher’ samples a passage of powerful words from a speech Dr BR Ambedkar made in the Constituent Assembly on 17 December 1946.

“So far as the ultimate goal is concerned, I think none of us need have any apprehensions. None of us need have any doubt. Our difficulty is not about the ultimate future. Our difficulty is how to make the heterogeneous mass that we have to-day take a decision in common and march on the way which leads us to unity.”

“Prejudice in the form of racism, sexism and casteism continues to reside in our subconscious. It finds place in popular discourse and unfortunately influences both words and actions that come from a position of privilege, entitlement and ignorance. These words, and the ideals they espouse, are timeless, especially in this time when we need to counter these biases and the threat they continue to pose to society,” Balani says.

Tarun Balani Singer
