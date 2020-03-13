RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Mar 2020 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Mazumdar on what attracted her to K-Pop

MUMBAI: Singer Priyanka Mazumdar, member of the Asian all-girl group Z-Girls, says she got attracted towards K-Pop by looking at the way they dance, perform and sing live on stage.

"I actually started listening to K-Pop back in 2014, late 2014. I was so into it that I went for contests, K pop contests during 2015 and since then I'm listening to K-Pop. I love how they perform on stage. It was really new for me because in our country, we like sit back with the guitar and just sing, like move along with the music but with K-Pop I saw that they dance, perform and sing live on stage and it was really attractive for me and I guess that's what pulled me into K-Pop more deeper," Priyanka said.

Z-Girls consists of Carlyn (Philippines), Priyanka (India), Bell (Thailand), Mahiro (Japan), Vanya (Indonesia), Queen (Vietnam) and Joanne (Taiwan), who is recently performed on "Vh1 Listen".

Talking about their project, Carlyn said: "We are on Z-Pop Project, it is a global project aims to establish a system that connects 7 different countries through music. We debuted in Korea on February 23, 2019 and we are trying to reach our dream. One dream, one goal, one Asia."

To this, Priyanka added: "We call ourselves Z Pop stars, Z comes from Generation Z, which is youngsters born after 1995."

Vanya shared: "The debut songs of Z Girls was ‘What you waiting for' which is very memorable for us. It was really a cold day and we got sick."

Recalling the experience of working on the song, Priyanka said: "It was really hard to breathe, because we were dancing and shooting at the same time. I still remember we had short outfits and had to put up smile on our faces, even though it is freezing cold. We cannot describe it in words how we felt but I think we enjoyed it because it was our first shoot together."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer priyanka K-Pop
Related news
News | 13 Mar 2020

Felix Jaehn reveals 'SICKO'

MUMBAI: Fresh off a social media hiatus, Felix Jaehn is back with ‘SICKO, a pop dance crossover set to ignite the clubs and the airwaves. Following his Dido cover with fellow German producers, VIZE, Jaehn has linked up with DJ Snake & G-Eazy collaborator, GASHI and Canadian upstart FAANGS.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Jonas Blue shares club mix of his new single 'mistakes' with paloma faith

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue shares a striking club mix of his Paloma Faith collaboration, ‘Mistakes’.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Vayu in his latest debut "Baatein Karo" says conversation holds a big thing in our life

MUMBAI: Ace songwriter, composer and singer Vayu from Bhopal who came in frame after his hit Bollywood song “Beat Pe Booty” from “Flying Jatt” and “Beat It Bijuriya” from “Munna Michael” has come up with a single debut for the first time “Baatein Karo”

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Seasonal Affected Beats releases debut EP '2 ° (2 degrees)'

MUMBAI: One of the finest jazz drummers in India, Tarun Balani explores electronic music in his solo project, Seasonal Affected Beats.

read more
News | 13 Mar 2020

Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".The song is a Punjabi wedding dance track and is a remake of a folk song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonas Blue shares club mix of his new single 'mistakes' with paloma faith

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue shares a striking club mix of his Paloma Faith collaboration, ‘Mistakes’. Keeping the dancefloor in mind,...read more

2
Summer anthem "Out of control" by Sukriti Kakar and Sahil Arya is sure to get you grooving!

MUMBAI: Latest Punjabi song “Out of control” by Sahil Arya along with the well-known Sukriti Kakar under VYRL Originals, composed by Badshah with...read more

3
Boris Brejcha Delivers High-Energy EP Violet Pill

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Boris Brejcha returns with his invigorating 3-track EP Violet Pill, out now via Ultra Music.read more

4
Icarus drop career defining new project UNFOLD

MUMBAI: Bristol duo Icarus have dropped their hotly anticipated new project UNFOLD, out now via FFRR / Parlophone.read more

5
Claptone and Mylo 'Drop The Pressure' and set the tone for a long hot 2020 summer

MUMBAI: Enigmatic DJ and producer Claptone has linked up with Mylo to ‘Drop The Pressure’ - setting the tone for a long hot 2020 summer. ‘Drop The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group