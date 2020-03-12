RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Mar 2020 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Guru in Residence

MUMBAI: India's Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with HSBC presents Guru in Residence. A masterclass on Bandish in Hindustani Music by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty from 11th to 13th March at West Room1, NCPA. This will be followed by Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty in conversation with Arvind Parikh on 13th March 2020 at NCPA.

Under the educational initiative, a senior guru is invited to impart advanced training to a select group of music practitioners. This year, ace maestro Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, doyen of Patiala gharana, will conduct a workshop on ‘Bandish’ in classical and semi-classical music.  

An eminent vocalist who has had the privilege of training with great masters like Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty has been a guru to several students at the ITC-SRA and Shrutinandan, Kolkata.

Event Details

Event: NCPA presents Guru in Residence

Date and Day: 11th to 13th March - Masterclass on Bandish

 13th March – Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty

Time: 10:30am to 5:30pm - Masterclass on Bandish

6:30pm - Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty

Venue: Masterclass on Bandish – Westroom1, NCPA

Meet the Maestro - Experimental Theatre, NCPA

 A limited number of students will be admitted participating in the workshop. A limited number of students will also be enrolled as observers.

Tags
National Centre for Performing Arts NCPA Munawar Ali Khan Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty Pandit Gyan Prakash Ghosh. Ustad Feroz Khan
Related news
News | 11 Mar 2020

NCPA presents India-Denmark symphonic collaboration

MUMBAI: NCPA presents India-Denmark Symphonic Collaboration, featuring musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India and Musicians from Denmark on Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2020 at the Experimental and Tata Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more
News | 02 Mar 2020

NCPA presents Living Traditions: Festival of Odisha

MUMBAI: India’s Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is back with its twelfth edition of Living Traditions, an on-going series showcasing folk traditions of different regions of India.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2020

I was faced with the challenge of getting ahead musically, organizing gigs and putting down music I had in mind: Saxophonist Klaus Graf

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more
News | 14 Feb 2020

NCPA presents 'Recital by Augustin Dumay and Maria João Pires'

MUMBAI: NCPA presents recital by Augustin Dumay and Maria João Pires’ on 18th February 2020 at Tata Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sooraj releases music video 'The Actor,' set in glitz of Hollywood

MUMBAI: “Moving through the masquerade, I just want to see your face,” pleads Sooraj in his newest music video for his song ‘The Actor.’ In the video...read more

2
Papon on a 'nice high' after joining forces with Gulzar

MUMBAI: Singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has teamed up with legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar for a single. "I feel really blessed...read more

3
Sonali Bendre on 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Having won hearts aplenty as a Bollywood actress in the 90s, Sonali Bendre’s life took a turn for the worst when she was diagnosed with...read more

4
Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's new song "Baarish" retains its #1 trending position on youtube

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma released their new song "Baarish" on the occasion of Holi. In less than 48 hours...read more

5
Mohit Chauhan talks about romantic song "Meethi Meethi Gallan"

MUMBAI: Mohit Chauhan who is known for his soulful songs has a new single debut “Meethi Meethi Gallan” which has reached more than two million views...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group