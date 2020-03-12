The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Guru in Residence

MUMBAI: India's Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with HSBC presents Guru in Residence. A masterclass on Bandish in Hindustani Music by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty from 11th to 13th March at West Room1, NCPA. This will be followed by Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty in conversation with Arvind Parikh on 13th March 2020 at NCPA.
Under the educational initiative, a senior guru is invited to impart advanced training to a select group of music practitioners. This year, ace maestro Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, doyen of Patiala gharana, will conduct a workshop on ‘Bandish’ in classical and semi-classical music.
An eminent vocalist who has had the privilege of training with great masters like Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty has been a guru to several students at the ITC-SRA and Shrutinandan, Kolkata.
Event Details
Event: NCPA presents Guru in Residence
Date and Day: 11th to 13th March - Masterclass on Bandish
13th March – Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty
Time: 10:30am to 5:30pm - Masterclass on Bandish
6:30pm - Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty
Venue: Masterclass on Bandish – Westroom1, NCPA
Meet the Maestro - Experimental Theatre, NCPA
A limited number of students will be admitted participating in the workshop. A limited number of students will also be enrolled as observers.
