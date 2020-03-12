The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Guru in Residence

MUMBAI: India's Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with HSBC presents Guru in Residence. A masterclass on Bandish in Hindustani Music by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty from 11th to 13th March at West Room1, NCPA. This will be followed by Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty in conversation with Arvind Parikh on 13th March 2020 at NCPA.

Under the educational initiative, a senior guru is invited to impart advanced training to a select group of music practitioners. This year, ace maestro Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, doyen of Patiala gharana, will conduct a workshop on ‘Bandish’ in classical and semi-classical music.

An eminent vocalist who has had the privilege of training with great masters like Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Munawar Ali Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty has been a guru to several students at the ITC-SRA and Shrutinandan, Kolkata.

Event Details

Event: NCPA presents Guru in Residence

Date and Day: 11th to 13th March - Masterclass on Bandish

13th March – Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty

Time: 10:30am to 5:30pm - Masterclass on Bandish

6:30pm - Meet the Maestro: Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty

Venue: Masterclass on Bandish – Westroom1, NCPA

Meet the Maestro - Experimental Theatre, NCPA

A limited number of students will be admitted participating in the workshop. A limited number of students will also be enrolled as observers.