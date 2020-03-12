RadioandMusic
Sonali Bendre on 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: Having won hearts aplenty as a Bollywood actress in the 90s, Sonali Bendre’s life took a turn for the worst when she was diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer in 2018; sending shockwaves in the industry as well as among fans. On the latest webisode of 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2, an emotional Sonali Bendre opened up to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her long fight with cancer and how it has made her fearless. Speaking to the leading actress and now host, the webisode sees the inspirational Sonali speak about her first public appearance post cancer announcement, her journey of positivity and wishes from her loved ones.

Speaking on the first time she stepped out in public post her treatment, the actress shares, “It was a really difficult time for me as I had no hair. Updating this news on social media was the first time I’d let this out. I didn’t expect to get such a huge response to the announcement. It was when I spoke about it that I realized how much love I have received.”

Watch here:

Sonali then goes to talk about how she realized that she could only overcome her fears once she has accepted the situation for what it is. “I wasn’t in the country when I started stepping out. When it was time to come to India, I really had my wig and everything planned. I'd decided to put it on. By the end of that flight, I was so exhausted and it was so awkward to be in a wheelchair. I didn't want to be in a wheelchair. That’s when I said, ‘Chuck it’. I decided not to wear the wig. I realized this is what it is now, let me just go. I did not expect so much press outside. I knew I would be out there in some time, completely bald. I felt okay and walked out"

Talking about this moment Sonali becomes teary-eyed. She adds, “It was hard. Very very hard. Because these are the people who you have seen through your work and your work has always been about looks.” Having said that, the actress does talk about how the media managed to win her heart. “But I must say that members of the media present there were so quiet and gentle with me. I had never seen this side of the paparazzi. It was nice to see and left me surprised. It just showed that if you accept yourself, people will accept you"

To see more of this episode that sees the two actresses talk about confidence and inner strength, watch the latest webisode and stay tuned to Season 2 of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ishq's YouTube channel every Thursdays and on-air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and 10 am.

