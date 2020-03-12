Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma's new song "Baarish" retains its #1 trending position on youtube

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma released their new song "Baarish" on the occasion of Holi. In less than 48 hours the song has already crossed 8 million views & enjoying number 1 position on youtube.
Oozing never-seen-before chemistry, "Baarish" happens to be their debut song together.
Watch here:
The song will tug your heartstrings instantly. It is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within our hearts of the audience. This romantic composition is one that will stay with you for a long time.
Paras Chhabra said, "It is such a beautiful song. Baarish is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition. I am very happy that people are loving the song".
Mahira Sharma said "The song will leave an impact for its uniqueness. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways" further adding "I am glad that the audience loves the song as much as we do"
Singer: Sonu Kakkar & Nikhil D'Souza; Music: Tony Kakkar; Lyrics: Tony Kakkar; Song arranged, Programmed & produced by -Aditya Dev & Tony Kakkar; Flute - Kiran; Featuring - Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra.
