Mohit Chauhan talks about romantic song "Meethi Meethi Gallan"

MUMBAI: Mohit Chauhan who is known for his soulful songs has a new single debut “Meethi Meethi Gallan” which has reached more than two million views, under SpotlampE composed by Raaj Aashoo and Lyrics by Murali Agarwal.

Chauhan has sung in regional languages like Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood. On asking about his inspiration to produce music he shared, “The music that I make for my albums which I started in 1998, I had a band called Silk Route where we produced two albums and the first album became super successful which had songs like "Dooba Dooba", “Boondein” etc. My inspiration comes from spaces and mountains, where I come from I belong to Himachal Pradesh but the film songs that I do are composed by different music directors and when I sing them I try to get into the song”

Watch here:

Chauhan told RnM that singing from Hindi and English is more comfortable but he also speaks Punjabi and have sung in all these languages like Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.

Speaking about the new song “Meethi Meethi Gallan” “It’s a Hindi Punjabi kind of song, a romantic song. The video was shot from Banaras which is a very beautiful city, I hope people will like the song”

Chauhan unveils about the most difficult song he has ever sang till date “When I look back all the songs are difficult, sometimes when I’m composing I would strike my guitar at home and play, it sounds like a cool and simple but when I come to the studio the same song takes me extra time. When it comes down to expressing the little things start to matter, it's a decision making in the song which is one of the most difficult parts of creativity. Some of the song I did for “Rock star” films were difficult songs which later turned out to be beautiful”.

The “Masakali” singer has collaborated with a bunch of famous musicians all over the country and still have a bucket list to collaborate with musicians across India and northeastern musicians, he said “They have a great taste in music, apart from films. Because a film song is made to fit into the film where they are tailor-made to that but if you’re making your own songs than your don’t have a story it’s just a feeling that comes up and you make your own song”

“My basic things are peace and love to make our country a better place, our country is a huge one and we have amazing diversity. And for the musicians and artist I always stress on originality, so listen to everyone get inspired by things that when your make your music you do your own thing”