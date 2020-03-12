Life of Tyga after split with Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Three massive years of relationship between singer Tyga and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner ended in 2016 leaving fans confused and disheartened. Since then Tyga has been quite low key in his social media but haven’t disappoint his fans yet. His number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 song “Taste” became the second biggest hit in 2018, after the release on 16 May, 2018 over 3 million track copies were sold out in the United States.

The “Ayy Macarena” singer also collaborated with Nicki Minaj in the song “Dip” which has a mass of 149 million views and surprised their fans. Tyga hustled and didn’t wait another second and released a new three studio albums, “Hotel California” with several hits “Lightskin” “Haute”, and “Made Me”.

The singer has come to the frame and is been noticed by fans with a glimpse of fashion sense wearing designer clothing, sneakers and jewellery. The rapper was also seen wearing Travis Scott’s Air Jordan sneakers in one of his Instagram post.

With all his busy schedules the “Girls Have Fun” singer never forgets his priority and always gives time to his son, King Cairo. Number of pictures is seen posted in his social media of his son. Tyga clean cleared with his sons mother Blac Chyna, when it comes in terms of Cairo’s case they behave civilized.

After the split between the “Taste” singer and youngest billionaire Jenner, the two have seen running into each other on several occasions but has never shared awkward situations and always kept good relationship with each other.