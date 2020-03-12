RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Mar 2020 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Life of Tyga after split with Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Three massive years of relationship between singer Tyga and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner ended in 2016 leaving fans confused and disheartened. Since then Tyga has been quite low key in his social media but haven’t disappoint his fans yet. His number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 song “Taste” became the second biggest hit in 2018, after the release on 16 May, 2018 over 3 million track copies were sold out in the United States.

The “Ayy Macarena” singer also collaborated with Nicki Minaj in the song “Dip” which has a mass of 149 million views and surprised their fans. Tyga hustled and didn’t wait another second and released a new three studio albums, “Hotel California” with several hits “Lightskin” “Haute”, and “Made Me”.

The singer has come to the frame and is been noticed by fans with a glimpse of fashion sense wearing designer clothing, sneakers and jewellery. The rapper was also seen wearing Travis Scott’s Air Jordan sneakers in one of his Instagram post.

With all his busy schedules the “Girls Have Fun” singer never forgets his priority and always gives time to his son, King Cairo. Number of pictures is seen posted in his social media of his son. Tyga clean cleared with his sons mother Blac Chyna, when it comes in terms of Cairo’s case they behave civilized.

After the split between the “Taste” singer and youngest billionaire Jenner, the two have seen running into each other on several occasions but has never shared awkward situations and always kept good relationship with each other.

Tags
Tyga Kylie Jenner Nicki Minaj Blac Chyna
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2020

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are couple again

MUMBAI:  Reality-TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly back together following their split in October 2019.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2020

Travis Scott 'will always love' Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott says he will always love reality TV personality Kylie Jenner because she is the mother of his daughter Stormi.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj does not like the idea of singing too much about politics.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2019

First 20 Acts to Join EXIT Festival's Big 20 Years Bash Include David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Fatboy Slim

MUMBAI: Music superstars, true legends and the hottest newcomers make the first 20 acts announced for the much-awaited EXIT Festival's big 20 years celebration festivals that will take place from 9 to 12 July 2020 at the spectacular 18 century Petrovaradin Fortress, overlooking the Danube to fes

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

BTS is the only Korean band to feature on International magazine cover

MUMBAI: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, the biggest and the most popular Korean boy-band in the world, would now be appearing on the annual issue of another leading international lifestyle publication alongside Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
COVID-19 effect: Celine Dion tests negative but postpones 2 concerts

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion has postponed two concerts after falling ill. Earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, she had got herself tested for the...read more

2
Chetna Pande and Akull to Feature in the upcoming melodious Punjabi rendition by VYRL Originals!

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, the ever charming diva who is a popular face in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry will be seen in a refreshing...read more

3
The year's first quarter ain’t even done and Love Aaj Kal's music has already won!

MUMBAI: More often than not, in Bollywood, a soundtrack is tied to a film's fortunes at the box-office. Very rarely does an OST make its mark...read more

4
Papon talks about his new soulful track

MUMBAI: Music helps express one's feelings in an easier way than words, feels Papon. The singer has lent his voice to the soulful track "Aye meri...read more

5
When composer Pyarelal played piano on Maniesh Paul's request

MUMBAI: Veteran music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma will be seen in an upcoming episode of the singing reality TV show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". A promo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group