News |  12 Mar 2020 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Chetna Pande and Akull to Feature in the upcoming melodious Punjabi rendition by VYRL Originals!

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, the ever charming diva who is a popular face in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry will be seen in a refreshing Punjabi track.

The talented actress will soon be featured as the protagonist in a music video presented by VYRL Originals, sung by the young Indian singer, music composer and producer Akull. He has given many hits as a singer such as ‘Laal Bindi’, ‘I Love You’, Daaru Peekey Nachna’. He has also produced music for the title track of the movie ‘Malang’, making this his Bollywood debut and his most recent music production was the track ‘Jee Karr Daa’.

The music showcases a refreshing modern aesthetic set against the swag of Punjabi dance beats in his latest upcoming single.

Chetna is an elegant actress known for her role as Jenny in Dilwale and as a popular contestant in MTV’s reality show ‘Ace Of Space’. She started her career with the famous TV series MTV Fanaah and also featured in many music videos. In 2018, she was cast in ALT Balaji's web series ‘Home’ and was recently seen in the show ‘Class of 2020’. Chetna Pande has also done several TVC campaigns for brands including Fair n Lovely, Ponds, Sunsilk and many more.

VYRL Originals has given many hits in 2019 like ‘Intezaar’, ‘Hona Chaida’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ among others, and has released some of this year’s best chart-toppers like ‘Kehndi Haa Kehndi Naa’, ‘Tum Na Ho’.

Stay tuned for the launch of this track in the coming week!

