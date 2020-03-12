Akshay makes special appearance in Nupur's 'Filhall' cover version

MUMBAI: Singer Nupur Sanon on Thursday unveiled her unplugged version of B. Praak's hit track "Filhall" in her voice, and superstar Akshay Kumar has made a special appearance in the latest cover.

Last year, Akshay and Nupur appeared in the music video of "Filhall", which crossed over 500 million views on YouTube.

The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

Sharing a link of the unplugged version, Nupur took to Instagram and wrote: "From making YouTube covers of Bollywood songs just for fun to finally making a cover of my own song....the feeling is nothing but surreal !

"Watch till the end for a sweet SURPRISE!! @akshaykumar. Have put my heart and soul and all my feelings into this one...I hope you all like it. Thank you for your support."

Not only this, the makers of the song have also decided to launch a sequel to the song.

(Source: IANS)