News |  11 Mar 2020 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Zwann, Amaal Mallik's JUNG is sure to tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: The Hip-Hop genre has created quite a buzz ever since the movie Gully Boy has released the rib-tickling rap songs encouraging all the Rappers in India. A lot of artists came forward since then and the genre is being recognized widely in India, Zwann (the 20-year-old artist from Nagpur) & Amaal Mallik’s latest release debut song #JUNG — tug at your heartstrings, and beautifully encapsulates those moments.

Picturized on Zwann & RamRiddlz (Toronto based International Rapper), the music is produced & composed by Amaal Mallik, who is known for his soulful melodies, #JUNG is a charismatic, high-energy, upbeat track that talks about being true to yourself and never giving up on your dreams. The soul-stirring song comes to life in the voice of Zwann’s evocative lyrics that justify the mood of the song.

Speaking about this high-on-emotion track, music producer Amaal said, “Zwann was very clear on JUNG, he knew what he wanted and believed in the fight everyone has with their own-self to up-do themselves. JUNG is a song that every artist would resonate with and I’m really happy with what we have achieved.

What’s more, there is an interesting story behind how JUNG got penned down. Speaking about it, Zwann said, “I had penned down a few lines when I was going through an emotional turmoil. One night, Shiva Maheshwari (executive producer) called me up saying Amaal would like to produce this song. I was ecstatic with the call & immediately sent him these lines, which he loved instantly. We cracked the words and lyrics that brought out #JUNGkaElaan feel to the song and those few lines turned into this beautiful song – JUNG.”

JUNG’s depth and intensity are truly unmatchable, and the song is hitting all the right chords, especially the phrase — “Yeh hai Jung Apne aap se, na data Kiske baap se, to Apna rasta naap le ree...”

“It is an intense track and I am hoping that it touches a chord with everyone.” Says Zwann We would be surprised if it doesn’t.

Helmed by Zwann — JUNG stars Zwann & RamRiddlz. The song is produced by Amaal Mallik and is released on March 5th, 2020 on Zwann's Music Youtube Channel.

Here's presenting the all-new song ‘JUNG’ for the first time!

