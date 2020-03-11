Taylor Swift tops Google's 2020 list of most-searched woman

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched-for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Actress Awkwafina was the most-searched-for woman in comedy and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched-for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 percent in the US since 2004.

(Source: IANS)