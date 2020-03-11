RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Mar 2020 13:14 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift tops Google's 2020 list of most-searched woman

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched-for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Actress Awkwafina was the most-searched-for woman in comedy and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched-for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 percent in the US since 2004.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Serena Williams Taylor Swift music
Related news
News | 11 Mar 2020

'Laadki' song in 'Angrezi Medium' talks of father-daughter bond

MUMBAI: After the peppy "Kudi nu nachne de" in the upcoming "Angrezi Medium", music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have released their new song for the same film, titled "Laadki".

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

Papon talks about his new soulful track

MUMBAI: Music helps express one's feelings in an easier way than words, feels Papon. The singer has lent his voice to the soulful track "Aye meri zindagi", in the upcoming movie "Babloo Bachelor." The song has been composed by Jeet Gannguli.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

Shirley Sethia: My real journey has just started

MUMBAI: From singing covers on YouTube to performing live at concerts and now making her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Nikamma", 24-year-old Shirley Setia has come a long way. But she feels "it's just the beginning".

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

Check out these songs that were popular on TikTok on Holi!

MUMBAI: This year, TikTok introduced Holi themed filters and stickers such as Holi Colour Test, Happy Holi, Holi Glasses, users to spread festive cheer with the community.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

Ushuaïa Ibiza reveals Camelphat, Solardo as new resident artists this summer

MUMBAI: Ushuaia Ibiza announces triple Platinum-selling & Grammy-nominated DJ and producer duo CamelPhat will headline a brand new residency alongside multi-award winning duo Solardo at the iconic open-air club this summer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable?read more

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
50th Udayswar@Prithvi presents -A concert of morning ragas featuring world-renowned Sitar Maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan

MUMBAI: Morning concerts have a charm that is unique. If one is lucky, one gets a chance to hear the most meditative and contemplative ragas in the...read more

2
Ushuaïa Ibiza reveals Camelphat, Solardo as new resident artists this summer

MUMBAI: Ushuaia Ibiza announces triple Platinum-selling & Grammy-nominated DJ and producer duo CamelPhat will headline a brand new residency...read more

3
Shirley Sethia: My real journey has just started

MUMBAI: From singing covers on YouTube to performing live at concerts and now making her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Nikamma", 24-year-old...read more

4
NCPA presents India-Denmark symphonic collaboration

MUMBAI: NCPA presents India-Denmark Symphonic Collaboration, featuring musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India and Musicians from Denmark on...read more

5
Check out these songs that were popular on TikTok on Holi!

MUMBAI: This year, TikTok introduced Holi themed filters and stickers such as Holi Colour Test, Happy Holi, Holi Glasses, users to spread festive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group