Shirley Sethia: My real journey has just started

MUMBAI: From singing covers on YouTube to performing live at concerts and now making her acting debut in the Bollywood film "Nikamma", 24-year-old Shirley Setia has come a long way. But she feels "it's just the beginning".
"There's so much to do and explore in life. I am glad that Indian industry-accepted me and welcomed with open arms. I agree it was not easy for me to become an online sensation...there was a lot of hard work involved, but still there is a long way to go. I have so much to learn and experience. My real journey has just started," Shirley told IANS on the sidelines of Gaana Crossblade Punjabi Music Festival in Pune.
Shirley was a little kid when she had to leave India and move to New Zealand with her family. She actually rose to fame in 2013 after she won a competition organised by T-Series. She recorded the popular Hindi song "Tum Hi Ho" that gathered a lot of views on YouTube. And when she was 21, she came back to her roots to make a name for herself here.
On bagging the acting project, Shirley expressed her happiness and shared her experience working with co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
"You know it feels blessed to work with such talented artists. Shilpa ma'am made me comfortable a lot. She taught me so many things -- especially how to remain fit. I am really excited for my debut film," she quipped.
Directed by Sabbir Khan, "Nikamma" also features Abhimanyu Dassani, who is actress Bhagyashree's son. The film will release on June 5.
