News |  11 Mar 2020

Pearl Jam postpones tour over COVID-19 concerns

MUMBAI: Rock band Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North American tour amid growing fears over the coronavirus.

The band made the announcement on Monday, reports variety.com.

"We've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids' schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better," singer Eddie Vedder wrote, alluding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Washington.

The group's 14-city trek across US and Canada included stops in New York, Los Angeles and Oakland, and was set to kick off March 18 in Toronto. All shows will be rescheduled at a later date.

Pearl Jam's summer tour in Europe will carry on for now.

"We are so sorry and deeply upset. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you," Vedder concluded.

Pearl Jam's new album, Gigaton, arrives on March 27.

(Source: IANS)

Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder Washington
