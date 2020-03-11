Papon talks about his new soulful track

MUMBAI: Music helps express one's feelings in an easier way than words, feels Papon. The singer has lent his voice to the soulful track "Aye meri zindagi", in the upcoming movie "Babloo Bachelor." The song has been composed by Jeet Gannguli.
Talking about the song Papon shared: "It is often difficult to express the feelings in words but music helps you do it easily, so when Jeet Gannguli presented 'Aye Meri Zindagi' I knew I wanted my voice to be associated with it. It is a beautiful song that expresses the pain of separation and the music is soulful, I am happy to lend my voice for a romantic song as such."
Papon is known for his romantic numbers like "Moh moh ke dhaage", "Kyon", and "Humnava" among others.
Directed by Agnidev Chatterjee, "Babloo Bachelor" stars Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Tejashree Pradhan. The comedy film is slated to hit theatres on March 20.
(Source: IANS)
