'Laadki' song in 'Angrezi Medium' talks of father-daughter bond

MUMBAI: After the peppy "Kudi nu nachne de" in the upcoming "Angrezi Medium", music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have released their new song for the same film, titled "Laadki".

A special video of "Kudi nu nachne de" has brought together top Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, along with Radhika Madan who features in the film as hero Irrfan Khan's daughter.

Even as "Kudi nu nachne de" rocks the nation, Sachin-Jigar have released "Laadki", sung by Rekha Bharadwaj. The video features Kareena Kapoor and the lyrics depict a conversation between a father and a daughter.

The song, incidentally, was originally composed and released by Sachin-Jigar on "Coke Studio" in 2015.

Talking about the song, Sachin Sanghavi shared: " 'Laadki' is a song very close to our hearts. My daughter sang the original track with Rekha Bharadwaj and Kirtidan Gadhvi. Hence the emotional appeal of the song resonates within me at a personal level. For the film, we have collaborated with Rekhaji, retaining its flavour."

Jigar Saraiya shared: " 'Angrezi Medium' is the story of a father and daughter, much like our song 'Laadki', and hence when working on the film it was only apt to adapt Laadki for it. It also is a matter of pride for us that our original Gujarati song, written by Priya Saraiya, has been adapted in a Hindi film."



Homi Adajania's "Angrezi Medium" stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobariyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, "Hindi Medium".