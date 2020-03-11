Check out these songs that were popular on TikTok on Holi!

MUMBAI: This year, TikTok introduced Holi themed filters and stickers such as Holi Colour Test, Happy Holi, Holi Glasses, users to spread festive cheer with the community. The colourful videos of celebrations by celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Sunny Leone, cricketer Suresh Raina and singers such as Shaan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Guru Randhawa brough out the colours, music and the liveliness of the festival.
The users took to TikTok to share their joyous Holi moments by using music tracks such as:
‘Balam Pichkari’ by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade
‘Holiyaa Mein’ by Dev Nagi and Payal Dev
Badri Ki Dulhania by Dev Nagi and Monali Thakur
Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi from the movie Waqt
Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali from the movie Silsila
‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ by Mika Singh
‘Rang Barse’ by Shaan and Mamta Sharma
‘Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai’ by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev
‘Ik Junoon (Paint it red)’ from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
‘Rang Barse 2020 mix by DJ Suketu’
