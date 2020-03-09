Raja Kumari first female rapper to sign with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first female rapper to be signed with the label Mass Appeal India.

Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between Mass Appeal, Nas' urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, and is dedicated to amplifying India's burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Raja said: "I'm so excited to be joining Mass Appeal family, ever since I fell in love with hip-hop it has been a dream of mine to work with Nas. Their vision of bringing Indian hip-hop to the international market is inspiring and I look forward to working together to achieve that goal."

In announcing her signing to Mass Appeal India, Nas said: "When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality -- a true artist with global appeal. We're thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India."

Her first release single through Mass Appeal India will be "NRI", which will be released in April, followed by an EP.

Raja will also drop "Goddess", a new track collaboration with band Krewella and DJ duo NERVO on Sunday.

Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, said: "Raja Kumari is going to play a crucial role in the growth of hip-hop in India. We are excited to have her on the team and we can't wait to introduce her talent to the world."

Since the release of Raja's debut EP "The Come Up" in 2016, she has unveiled singles like""City slum"" (featuring DIVINE),""Believe in you" and""I did it".

(Source: IANS)