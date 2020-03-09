For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2020 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari first female rapper to sign with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first female rapper to be signed with the label Mass Appeal India.

Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between Mass Appeal, Nas' urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, and is dedicated to amplifying India's burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Raja said: "I'm so excited to be joining Mass Appeal family, ever since I fell in love with hip-hop it has been a dream of mine to work with Nas. Their vision of bringing Indian hip-hop to the international market is inspiring and I look forward to working together to achieve that goal."

In announcing her signing to Mass Appeal India, Nas said: "When I first met Raja, I knew she was someone the world needs to hear. Her presence exudes confidence and individuality -- a true artist with global appeal. We're thrilled to have her on the team as the first lady of Mass Appeal India."

Her first release single through Mass Appeal India will be "NRI", which will be released in April, followed by an EP.

Raja will also drop "Goddess", a new track collaboration with band Krewella and DJ duo NERVO on Sunday.

Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal, said: "Raja Kumari is going to play a crucial role in the growth of hip-hop in India. We are excited to have her on the team and we can't wait to introduce her talent to the world."

Since the release of Raja's debut EP "The Come Up" in 2016, she has unveiled singles like""City slum"" (featuring DIVINE),""Believe in you" and""I did it".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Raja Kumari Divine Krewella Nervo music
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2020

"Felt like taking it out on women’s day would give me the courage," Rimi Nique on her new single 'We are hope'

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in Race 3 and ABCD 2 and her latest song #thechamiya song with DJ bravo.  She has launched her single on 'we are hope'* account of women's day.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Bollywood music artistes rue shortage of female solo songs

MUMBAI: Women-led films are increasingly being made in Bollywood but it seems like solo songs for female playback singers are not in focus.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Shania Twain: I'm never going to have my old voice again

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says her battle with Lyme disease has been "devastating". She says due to it, she is never going to have her old voice back but she is okay with that.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days after announcing her pregnancy.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Selena Gomez on her first kiss with co-star Dylan Sprouse

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was "one of the worse days of my life".The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" in 2006. It was the first time Gomez had been kissed.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mandy Moore: Was embarrassed of my early work

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Mandy Moore says she "really apologised" for a lot of her early work because she was embarrassed about it.Moore grew up in...read more

2
Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days after announcing her pregnancy.The "...read more

3
Katy Perry hopes to give birth to a girl

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, wants to give birth to a girl.During her...read more

4
Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz give unique twist to popular folk song in Bhushan Kumar's Mere Angne Mein

Trust T-Series to do the right thing at the right time. After delivering several chartbusters right at the start of 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series...read more

5
"Felt like taking it out on women’s day would give me the courage," Rimi Nique on her new single 'We are hope'

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in Race 3 and ABCD 2 and her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group