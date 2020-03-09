Katy Perry hopes to give birth to a girl

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, wants to give birth to a girl.
During her performance at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, Perry shared her hopes of having a daughter, reports usmagazine.com.
A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Perry can be seen saying, "I hope it's a girl."
A few days ago, the "American Idol" judge revealed the news that she is expecting in the music video of her new song "Never worn white".
The baby will be the first for Perry with fiance Bloom. The 43-year-old Bloom is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more
Trust T-Series to do the right thing at the right time. After delivering several chartbusters right at the start of 2020, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in Race 3 and ABCD 2 and her...read more
MUMBAI: Now that the shoot of Vijays upcoming release "Master" has been wrapped, the makers are all set for the films audio launch. It was announced...read more
MUMBAI: Women-led films are increasingly being made in Bollywood but it seems like solo songs for female playback singers are not in focus. While...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honor of his five future children. According to a source to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the "...read more