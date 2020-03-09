For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Katy Perry hopes to give birth to a girl

MUMBAI: Pop superstar Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, wants to give birth to a girl.

During her performance at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, Perry shared her hopes of having a daughter, reports usmagazine.com.

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Perry can be seen saying, "I hope it's a girl."

A few days ago, the "American Idol" judge revealed the news that she is expecting in the music video of her new song "Never worn white".

The baby will be the first for Perry with fiance Bloom. The 43-year-old Bloom is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.

 (Source: IANS)

Miranda Kerr Orlando Bloom American Idol music
