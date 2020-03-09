For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2020 19:16 |  By RnMTeam

"Felt like taking it out on women’s day would give me the courage," Rimi Nique on her new single 'We are hope'

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in Race 3 and ABCD 2 and her latest song #thechamiya song with DJ bravo.  She has launched her single on 'we are hope'* account of women's day.

On sharing about the song, "Our world is going through a lot of darkness right now with the coronavirus, climate change issues, environmental issues, political issues, people’s personal mental and financial issues, the list goes on. It makes us feel helpless sometimes. I just want to do my part to help, and it starts with this song, We Are Hope.

 *The song is about hope, love, peace, and it’s a reminder of our strength as human beings. We have the power to heal ourselves and change this world for the better, that’s what makes us so special. We are Hope.*

On sharing her excitement," Very excited and extremely nervous actually. It’s the first time I’m doing a song that is completely non-commercial, a song truly from my heart, from my thoughts and feelings, something emotional, a ballad, and all independently (even using my own Rimi Nique logo). Felt like taking it out on women’s day would give me the courage, empower and motivate me to not be afraid and just share this very important and vulnerable part of me, who I truly am, without caring what people think.* I’ve never showed this side of me before in music, it’s like opening a piece of my heart that I only kept for myself, but I feel like it’s time now.

Tags
Rimi Nique ABCD 2 Race 3 music
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2020

Bollywood music artistes rue shortage of female solo songs

MUMBAI: Women-led films are increasingly being made in Bollywood but it seems like solo songs for female playback singers are not in focus.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Shania Twain: I'm never going to have my old voice again

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says her battle with Lyme disease has been "devastating". She says due to it, she is never going to have her old voice back but she is okay with that.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Raja Kumari first female rapper to sign with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first female rapper to be signed with the label Mass Appeal India.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days after announcing her pregnancy.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Selena Gomez on her first kiss with co-star Dylan Sprouse

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was "one of the worse days of my life".The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" in 2006. It was the first time Gomez had been kissed.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

top# 5 articles

1
Coronavirus scare: Music launch of Vijay's 'Master' won't be usual big-crowd event

MUMBAI: Now that the shoot of Vijays upcoming release "Master" has been wrapped, the makers are all set for the films audio launch. It was announced...read more

2
Bollywood music artistes rue shortage of female solo songs

MUMBAI: Women-led films are increasingly being made in Bollywood but it seems like solo songs for female playback singers are not in focus. While...read more

3
Ed Sheeran's tribute to future kids

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honor of his five future children. According to a source to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the "...read more

4
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are couple again

MUMBAI:  Reality-TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly back together following their split in October 2019."The couple has...read more

5
Rohan-Rohan urge women to seize power with "Pori Ladhayacha Shik"

MUMBAI: To support women, this Women's Day, the popular musician duo, Rohan and Rohan, have composed and sung a special song “Pori Ladhayacha Shik”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group