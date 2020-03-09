For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2020 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood music artistes rue shortage of female solo songs

MUMBAI: Women-led films are increasingly being made in Bollywood but it seems like solo songs for female playback singers are not in focus. While women singers might be the priority for special or dance numbers in Bollywood, they are increasingly leaning on non-film songs to show versatility and for better opportunities.

Budding singer Dhvani Bhanushali of "Dilbar" and "Vaaste" fame says she is aware that there are less songs for women in films. "I feel that should change and get better but I think I make up for it by having an independent (music) career," the "Psycho saiyaan" hitmaker told IANS.

On "Dilbar", she was well complemented by Neha Kakkar, who has become the voice of recreations and fastpaced songs in the film industry.

Singer-composer Payal Dev, known for singing in films including Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", is also rooting for more songs in women's voices but not just dance numbers.

"We should have more in our movies rather than just dance numbers and party songs. Fortunately, we have been seeing that change a bit and a lot of female musicians are coming forward in Bollywood or independent music," she said.

She knows that Bollywood songs have a lot to do with what the movie script demands. So, here comes the significant role of singles.

"I myself have composed and sung singles/non-film songs, so I feel in independent songs, one doesn't face any barrier or follow a particular brief of character. With singles, one can express themselves and with the kind of digital mediums we have, it has been easy to do so," said Payal.

Singer Shilpa Rao, who is enjoying the success of her song "Ghungroo", co-sung with Arijit Singh for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer "War", said: "I guess it's quite natural that everyone feels that there are fewer female songs but I think that is a change that is required, especially when there is a global change happening... women actresses, directors, writers, musicians all over the world are constantly talking about having a fair chance to work."

It's not just the women but also men like composer Lalit Pandit who feel that solo female songs have almost "vanished in recent times".

"Even if it's a background song and is picturised on a woman, the voice of the song is of a man! This should be from a music company's point of view as they might be feeling male songs make more money. This could be a fact and a bitter truth. And for that reason, songs are more male-oriented in female-oriented films," said Lalit, who has given some great hits with brother Jatin especially in the nineties.

In fact, he thinks that dance numbers like "Munni badnam hui" are where female voices have "excelled".

Kumar Taurani of Tips Industries also shared examples of Bollywood dance numbers that work in women's voice.

"They (men) bring in the numbers, so a little more priority is there but then there have also been songs like 'Chikni Chameli' and 'Chamma chamma', so female lead songs also work," he shared.

One of the 90s' favourite singers Alka Yagnik, who is currently seen in the role of mentor in the show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs", shared that back then the trend was different. It was more about one or two singers recording the entire soundtrack of a film.

"The kind of songs they were, those types of songs used to suit the singers' voices. We used to sing the entire album, so an identity used to be made. There used to be a face with a voice, and the songs were good ones. They used to be soulful songs, good composition. We all used to have an identity," the "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein" singer told IANS.

"Nowadays there are so many singers and music of that calibre is not being made, so if there are six songs in one album then every song is sung by different singers. There is a crowd of singers. They get lost in the crowd," she added.

But Shilpa says women don't need a special treatment. "In fact nobody needs special treatment. All we need is proper and equal opportunities of work."

So, if not more then let's start with equal number of solo songs sung by men and women in Bollywood.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Alka Yagnik Dhvani Bhanushali Bollywood music
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2020

"Felt like taking it out on women’s day would give me the courage," Rimi Nique on her new single 'We are hope'

MUMBAI: Punjabi-Thai singer Rimi Nique who was part of the voice Thailand season 2, India's Raw star and gave her vocal in Race 3 and ABCD 2 and her latest song #thechamiya song with DJ bravo.  She has launched her single on 'we are hope'* account of women's day.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Shania Twain: I'm never going to have my old voice again

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says her battle with Lyme disease has been "devastating". She says due to it, she is never going to have her old voice back but she is okay with that.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Raja Kumari first female rapper to sign with Mass Appeal India

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has become the first female rapper to be signed with the label Mass Appeal India.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days after announcing her pregnancy.

read more
News | 09 Mar 2020

Selena Gomez on her first kiss with co-star Dylan Sprouse

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was "one of the worse days of my life".The two kissed on camera for the Disney Channel show "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" in 2006. It was the first time Gomez had been kissed.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the resread more

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ed Sheeran's tribute to future kids

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has had a tattoo in honor of his five future children. According to a source to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the "...read more

2
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are couple again

MUMBAI:  Reality-TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly back together following their split in October 2019."The couple has...read more

3
Rohan-Rohan urge women to seize power with "Pori Ladhayacha Shik"

MUMBAI: To support women, this Women's Day, the popular musician duo, Rohan and Rohan, have composed and sung a special song “Pori Ladhayacha Shik”...read more

4
VYRL Originals brings to you the Summer Anthem of 2020, 'OUT OF CONTROL'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you ‘Out of Control’ the Summer Anthem of 2020 with their newest artist Sahil Arya and the gorgeous, singer-...read more

5
Rachita Arora happy over giving music in 'Kaamyaab'

MUMBAI: Music Director Rachita Arora is super happy to create the songs for the latest release "Kaamyaab", starring versatile actor Sanjay Mishra."...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group