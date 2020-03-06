Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ‘Loca’ crosses 30 mn views, trends at #3 on YouTube

MUMBAI: One of the famous rappers in the music industry known for his hits like Lungi Dance, Love Dose to name a few had released his party hit Loca three days back. The song is trending at #3 on charts and crossed 30 mn views.

Released on T-Series Loca is doing amazing and Honey Singh’s fans are way too happy that the rapper has made hits after his comeback. This is truly a party song that is sure to be on loop even in clubs and give the audience a reason to shake a leg.

To name a few Honey Singh's previous songs like Dheere Dheere did cross 400 mn, Makhna with 200 mn views, no doubt even Loca is on that path of crossing this huge digit.

Click here to view the song: