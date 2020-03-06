Tiktok star Adnan Shaikh tries rap for first time 1st time with Rang Lagaya Tune holi song

MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the importance of Tiktok stars in industry is huge and among the leading Tiktok stars Team 07 is very famous all the members have more than a million followers on their Instagram.
Adnan is one of the teammates of 07 influencers he came up with holi song Rang lagaya tune featuring 4 couple, apart from Adnan the rest influencers are Yasmin, Aamir, Nisha, Sana, Danish, Muna and Dipankar. Adnan tried his hand on rapping for the 1st time which is naturally coming up in the song.
The song released from they see records music label. This song is produced By - Amandeep Singh and Raaj Suri it is sung by Shivai Vyas, Dixant Shaurya who does rapping part the lyrics are written by Om Sharma Overdose Mastered By - R Nitish Kumar
The song shot in a day in suburbs of Mumbai. The song is getting an amazing response on social media since the top four influencers came together in one video Adnan, Aamir, Danish and Nisha. Fans were very excited to see all of them together in a video. The song perfectly blends you in the festive mood of Holi. Apart from this song soon Adnan will be seen in Vikas Gupta’s upcoming project also we have seen Vikas and Adnan’s bond on Tiktok and also we have seen the duo before in ace of space season 2. It will be interesting to see them again on the floors aren’t u guys are excited about it?
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse to launch a Jukebox with a collection of 30 melodious songs by famous singer of...read more
MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar...read more
MUMBAI: After seeing the teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming show Mentalhood, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the...read more
MUMBAI: Following a chart-dominating inaugural release on his own newly launched Moments In Time imprint with ‘Obsolescence’ in 2019, one of the...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer, Lamberghini fame Mayur Sakhare is back with his new single ‘Laapata’-a journey song finding his own self in this...read more