Tiktok star Adnan Shaikh tries rap for first time 1st time with Rang Lagaya Tune holi song

MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the importance of Tiktok stars in industry is huge and among the leading Tiktok stars Team 07 is very famous all the members have more than a million followers on their Instagram.

Adnan is one of the teammates of 07 influencers he came up with holi song Rang lagaya tune featuring 4 couple, apart from Adnan the rest influencers are Yasmin, Aamir, Nisha, Sana, Danish, Muna and Dipankar. Adnan tried his hand on rapping for the 1st time which is naturally coming up in the song.

The song released from they see records music label. This song is produced By - Amandeep Singh and Raaj Suri it is sung by Shivai Vyas, Dixant Shaurya who does rapping part the lyrics are written by Om Sharma Overdose Mastered By - R Nitish Kumar

The song shot in a day in suburbs of Mumbai. The song is getting an amazing response on social media since the top four influencers came together in one video Adnan, Aamir, Danish and Nisha. Fans were very excited to see all of them together in a video. The song perfectly blends you in the festive mood of Holi. Apart from this song soon Adnan will be seen in Vikas Gupta’s upcoming project also we have seen Vikas and Adnan’s bond on Tiktok and also we have seen the duo before in ace of space season 2. It will be interesting to see them again on the floors aren’t u guys are excited about it?