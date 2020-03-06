For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Mar 2020 14:20 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Thomson Andrews: "Happy Nagar" culminates five music genres

MUMBAI: Thomson Andrews a multi-talented playback singer, performer, songwriter, dancer, and actor has unleashed his new single “Happy Nagar”  which he claims is different from his other songs.

In an exclusive interview with RnM, Thomson shared the concept behind the idea of the music video in his new song, “Throan of art is my own production house, along with the creative director, composers, artists we sat together and thought about the storyline and that’s where we decided to add Raja and Rani as it suits with the lyrics but we didn’t want to make it typical, this entire music video is basically a team effort”

“Sukanti Roy and Anushree Gupta contacted me and said that this song is perfect for me. The message of the song is fascinating and the twist was that we wanted to make it comical as well as creative and that is where we decided to use dancers of different types. The music was also different because it was a mixture of folk, R&B, soul music, A cappella and rap, five genres in one song” he further added.

Watch here:

The singer also shared about his upcoming projects, “This year is going to be interestingly different for me, I just finished shooting for a very big reality show “Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus Tour” where I interviewed different musicians like Javed Ali, Jeet Gannguli, Jassie Gill, Hardy Sandhu and many more in 6 different cities in India with exclusive cultures and also jams with local artist. I’m also working in 4-5 different music videos, all lined up”.

When asked about his dream artist collaboration he exclaimed, “From the Indian artist, I have a special inclination to A R Rahman and internationally I would love to work with Pharrell Williams and Billie Eilish. I love their music, I’m into funk, gospel music, and R&B which include different genres. I’m also working with Mithun Sharma, who composed and Arranged “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” is a dream collaboration which is already happening”.

The “I Got Your Money” singer concluded with a message for the upcoming singers who are yet to be established “Don’t let anyone dim your shine and never give anyone so much power to put you down. Every artist should have self-confidence because sometimes the world will not believe in you but if you believe in yourself you can achieve anything. Beyond limitations, money every artist must hustle because the hustle never ends and you get more creative”.

Thomson Andrews has unveiled that he is anchoring in a reality show “Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus Tour” and has shoot 6 episodes which is yet to be released. 

Stay tuned.

