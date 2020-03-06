For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2020 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Shemaroo FilmiGaane's special jukebox to celebrate singer Sadhana Sargam's birthday

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse to launch a Jukebox with a collection of 30 melodious songs by famous singer of the 90s and early 2000s Sadhana Sargam, to celebrate her birthday on March 7th.

Shemaroo’s celebrated YouTube channel Filmi Gaane that recently crossed the 30Mn mark brings a specially curated playlist of the most famous songs of the award-winning singer Sadhana Sargam. The playlist will feature original videos of these melodious songs from famous yesteryear films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Deewana, Jigar, Baazi, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Barsaat, Suhaag and many more which are sung by Sadhana Sargam. In an elaborate celebration organized by Shemaroo Filmi Gaane, where the singer launched the Jukebox, which was published on the channel and is available for the audiences to enjoy. The event was also live streamed on Shemaroo’s Filmi Gaane YT Channel & Facebook platforms.

Sadhana Sargam, a national film award winner has sung thousands of songs in all major Indian languages. She is the voice behind chartbuster songs like ‘Saat Samunder Paar Main Tere’, ‘Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar’, ‘Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar Zindagi Mein’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’, ‘Pyar Ke Kagaz Pe Dil Ki Kalam Se, ‘Teri Ummeed Tera Intezar Karte Hain’ and many others. Sadhana Sargam has worked with all notable music directors like A.R Rahman, Bappi Lahiri, Nadeem- Shravan, Anu Malik, Kalyanji-Anandji, R. D. Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Laxmikant – Pyarelal, Jatin-Lalit, Anand-Milind, etc. She won the National Award for a Tamil song composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraja.

Commenting on her association, Sadhana Sargam shares, “Shemaroo FilmiGaane is a platform that believes in entertaining the masses. I am very happy that they are bringing together songs from a different era to people across generations. This jukebox will take the listeners to the world of love. I can surely say, this is one of the best birthday gifts I have ever received. I am glad that my music can reach to more audience across the globe on my birthday through Shemaroo FilmiGaane.”

Shemaroo FilmiGaane channel which has a massive subscriber base of 33mn sees a regular consumption of 50 million minutes every day. The channel has a rich library of timeless melodious songs, expert curation, and creation of the genres of music that is packaged and presented for every mood of the listener. These playlists perfectly satiate the melodious Bollywood songs cravings of all Hindi music lovers.

Tags
Shemaroo Entertainment Anu Malik Sadhana Sargam music
Related news
News | 06 Mar 2020

David Guetta, MORTEN serve up powerful new club track 'Detroit 3AM'

MUMBAI: David Guetta unveils a stunning new melodic tech-house record ‘Detroit 3AM’ with Danish DJ/producer MORTEN. The new record is the latest in a long line of successful collaborations from David Guetta and MORTEN which count over 60 million combined streams.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Holi special: Catch the music maestros get up close and personal on this ocassion

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Mayur Sakhare launches his new Single- 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer, Lamberghini fame Mayur Sakhare is back with his new single ‘Laapata’-a journey song finding his own self in this beautiful world.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Arko Pravo for Holi track

MUMBAI: "Sunn Raha Hai" fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who turned a year older on Friday, is all set to come up with a peppy track titled "Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera" for Holi. He has sung it along with Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Tiktok star Adnan Shaikh tries rap for first time 1st time with Rang Lagaya Tune holi song

MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the importance of Tiktok stars in industry is huge and among the leading Tiktok stars Team 07 is very famous all the members have more than a million follower

read more

RnM Biz

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Holi special: Catch the music maestros get up close and personal on this ocassion

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar...read more

2
ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming show Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the mom-petitor in you!

MUMBAI: After seeing the teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming show Mentalhood, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the...read more

3
Rudosa delivers peak-time anthem 'Dominance'

MUMBAI: Following a chart-dominating inaugural release on his own newly launched Moments In Time imprint with ‘Obsolescence’ in 2019, one of the...read more

4
Mayur Sakhare launches his new Single- 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer, Lamberghini fame Mayur Sakhare is back with his new single ‘Laapata’-a journey song finding his own self in this...read more

5
Miranda Lambert thanks first responders with wildcard tour

MUMBAI: As Miranda Lambert wraps the initial U.S. leg of her Wildcard Tour, she is pausing to recognize the heroic first responders this tour has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group