Shemaroo FilmiGaane's special jukebox to celebrate singer Sadhana Sargam's birthday

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse to launch a Jukebox with a collection of 30 melodious songs by famous singer of the 90s and early 2000s Sadhana Sargam, to celebrate her birthday on March 7th.

Shemaroo’s celebrated YouTube channel Filmi Gaane that recently crossed the 30Mn mark brings a specially curated playlist of the most famous songs of the award-winning singer Sadhana Sargam. The playlist will feature original videos of these melodious songs from famous yesteryear films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Deewana, Jigar, Baazi, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Barsaat, Suhaag and many more which are sung by Sadhana Sargam. In an elaborate celebration organized by Shemaroo Filmi Gaane, where the singer launched the Jukebox, which was published on the channel and is available for the audiences to enjoy. The event was also live streamed on Shemaroo’s Filmi Gaane YT Channel & Facebook platforms.

Sadhana Sargam, a national film award winner has sung thousands of songs in all major Indian languages. She is the voice behind chartbuster songs like ‘Saat Samunder Paar Main Tere’, ‘Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar’, ‘Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar Zindagi Mein’, ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’, ‘Pyar Ke Kagaz Pe Dil Ki Kalam Se, ‘Teri Ummeed Tera Intezar Karte Hain’ and many others. Sadhana Sargam has worked with all notable music directors like A.R Rahman, Bappi Lahiri, Nadeem- Shravan, Anu Malik, Kalyanji-Anandji, R. D. Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Laxmikant – Pyarelal, Jatin-Lalit, Anand-Milind, etc. She won the National Award for a Tamil song composed by music maestro Ilaiyaraja.

Commenting on her association, Sadhana Sargam shares, “Shemaroo FilmiGaane is a platform that believes in entertaining the masses. I am very happy that they are bringing together songs from a different era to people across generations. This jukebox will take the listeners to the world of love. I can surely say, this is one of the best birthday gifts I have ever received. I am glad that my music can reach to more audience across the globe on my birthday through Shemaroo FilmiGaane.”

Shemaroo FilmiGaane channel which has a massive subscriber base of 33mn sees a regular consumption of 50 million minutes every day. The channel has a rich library of timeless melodious songs, expert curation, and creation of the genres of music that is packaged and presented for every mood of the listener. These playlists perfectly satiate the melodious Bollywood songs cravings of all Hindi music lovers.