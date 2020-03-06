For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Mar 2020 17:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Holi special: Catch the music maestros get up close and personal on this ocassion

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8. The new season has witnessed the legends of Indian music- Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and the popular anchor Maniesh Paul as the host.  With the talent and camaraderie of judges and contestants along with Maniesh’s comic timing, the audience is in for delightful weekends all through the season of this perfect mix of a music-talent show.

The Holi special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ will truly be a memorable one for the ardent fans of the show. The spirit of Holi amongst the judge and the contestants was definitely the highlight of the episode. The playful banter between our three judges and the mind-blowing performances by our gifted contestants surely made the episode one to watch out for! But there's more. Thandai, gujiya and gifts were presented on the show as Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan showered some love to their fellow judge - Alka Yagnik.

To bring in the festivities, Kumar Sanu brought Gujiya for Alka Yagnik as a gift for the special occasion. But Udit Narayan was not too far behind. Udit Narayan presented Alka Yagnik with Thandai, a cold drink that is consumed the most during the festival of Holi.

It is no surprise that Alka Yagnik was really touched with her fellow judges' gestures. With Holi gifts, some spectacular musical renditions and a lot of dance thrown into the mix, this episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ will surely keep everyone hooked.

Catch the three musical legends share some interesting events of their life on this Holi special episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on March 7th and March 8th only on Zee TV!

Kumar Sanu Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Udit Narayan Alka Yagnik music
