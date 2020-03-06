For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Mar 2020

Perry, Bloom push back Japan wedding over COVID-19 fear

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have reportedly postponed their wedding date after deciding it's the wrong time to visit Japan.

Perry confirmed reports she was expecting her first child -- Bloom's second -- on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the star couple have had second thoughts about planning a big wedding in the Far East due to the coronavirus outbreak, and as such they are now planning to exchange vows in 2021, by which time the "Roar" singer will be a mother.

Japan is one of the high-risk countries with over 1,000 cases of coronavirus on record, with overall 12 deaths.

(Source: IANS)

