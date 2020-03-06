Mayur Sakhare launches his new Single- 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer, Lamberghini fame Mayur Sakhare is back with his new single ‘Laapata’-a journey song finding his own self in this beautiful world. Classically trained at Ajivasan Music Academy under the guidance of Shri Suresh Wadkar, has been a part of Bollywood projects like Bajirao Mastani and his official Lamberghini cover has crossed one million plays on Gaana.
Click here to view the song:
With a series of songs, the album will continue for the whole year. Mayur will be experimenting with human moods and feelings through this unique audio series, which will have diverse flavors of life.
With Lyricists - CA RUDRA& Kaushal VG and Music composer - Varun Bidye, the song ‘Laapata’ crossed 22k plus plays on Spotify in just one day.
The song is available for listeners on Apple Music, Spotify and Gaana.
