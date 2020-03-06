For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Mar 2020 18:29 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Jasleen Royal on her new Punjabi song "Nit Nit"

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal is a multilingual singer and songwriter who is famous for her hit song “Jahaan Tu Chala” from the movie “Gully Boy” has released another new hit Punjabi song “Nit Nit” and has gained 5 million views.

When asked about her experience from being a YouTube channel star to now getting into the music industry she shared, “It’s a long process and everything doesn’t happen in a night. It happened gradually that you’re not able to gaze the situation and enjoy your success as being a part of the industry because from day to day you’re always caught up with the same problem like writing, releasing and promoting the song”.

Watch here:

Speaking on the motive behind the song the “Laaj Sharam” singer said, “It’s a break up a song, where I’m trying to stay positive and move on and my dog being there for me throughout”

“White hill music is one of the biggest labels in Punjab. They were happy to feature me as their artist and they loved my song. White hill music has a good initiative people, they have a huge fan base and I’m happy to be in their catalog” Jasleen commenting on the collaboration with White hill music.

Sharing her shoot memories “I was actually very worried before the shoot as I received a lot of feedback that it’s very difficult to shoot with a dog. I thought we would have to overshoot our budget and extend to more days but “Kobe” that’s my dogs name, took less time than me he was so professional and did everything that we asked him to. It was one of the smoothest shoots ever”.

Lastly, Jasleen signed off with a message to her listeners, “When you’re going through low phases in your life, don’t lose hope because time will heal everything. You should reach out to people whom you love, who so ever it maybe and stay positive”

Jasleen Royal is working in an upcoming Bollywood movie “Shershaah” with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which will be releasing on 3 July 2020

