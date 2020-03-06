Jasleen Royal on her new Punjabi song "Nit Nit"

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal is a multilingual singer and songwriter who is famous for her hit song “Jahaan Tu Chala” from the movie “Gully Boy” has released another new hit Punjabi song “Nit Nit” and has gained 5 million views.
When asked about her experience from being a YouTube channel star to now getting into the music industry she shared, “It’s a long process and everything doesn’t happen in a night. It happened gradually that you’re not able to gaze the situation and enjoy your success as being a part of the industry because from day to day you’re always caught up with the same problem like writing, releasing and promoting the song”.
Watch here:
Speaking on the motive behind the song the “Laaj Sharam” singer said, “It’s a break up a song, where I’m trying to stay positive and move on and my dog being there for me throughout”
“White hill music is one of the biggest labels in Punjab. They were happy to feature me as their artist and they loved my song. White hill music has a good initiative people, they have a huge fan base and I’m happy to be in their catalog” Jasleen commenting on the collaboration with White hill music.
Sharing her shoot memories “I was actually very worried before the shoot as I received a lot of feedback that it’s very difficult to shoot with a dog. I thought we would have to overshoot our budget and extend to more days but “Kobe” that’s my dogs name, took less time than me he was so professional and did everything that we asked him to. It was one of the smoothest shoots ever”.
Lastly, Jasleen signed off with a message to her listeners, “When you’re going through low phases in your life, don’t lose hope because time will heal everything. You should reach out to people whom you love, who so ever it maybe and stay positive”
Jasleen Royal is working in an upcoming Bollywood movie “Shershaah” with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which will be releasing on 3 July 2020
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: After seeing the teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming show Mentalhood, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the...read more
MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse to launch a Jukebox with a collection of 30 melodious songs by famous singer of...read more
MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra left a corporate job over a decade ago to be a musician. She now has a film of her own. She says she has never seen herself...read more
MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar...read more
MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the...read more