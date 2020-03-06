For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2020 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

David Guetta, MORTEN serve up powerful new club track 'Detroit 3AM'

MUMBAI: David Guetta unveils a stunning new melodic tech-house record ‘Detroit 3AM’ with Danish DJ/producer MORTEN. The new record is the latest in a long line of successful collaborations from David Guetta and MORTEN which count over 60 million combined streams.

Following the innovative sounds of their ‘Make It To Heaven with Raye’, ‘Never Be Alone feat. Aloe Blacc’ and tribute remix of Avicci’s ‘Heaven’, the talented twosome show yet another side to their music with ‘Detroit 3AM’. The new track is an electronic ode to the birth town of techno and its legendary DJs Juan Atkins, Derrick May, Kevin Saunderson, and Jeff Mills. Packed with futuristic synths, distorted kicks and formidable energy, ‘Detroit 3AM’ is another cutting-edge production from the pair.

David Guetta and MORTEN remain a driving force in today’s ever-evolving electronic dance music scene with their unique sound. Their last release, ‘Make It To Heaven with Raye’ broke David Guetta’s personal record with 31 #1 placements in Upfront Club charts in the UK. Meanwhile, David Guetta counted over 3 billion global streams in 2019 and amassed more than 4.5 billion cumulative views. With a jam-packed residency at Wynn Las Vegas, David Guetta will present plenty of new music live before heading back to Ibiza for two residencies at Ushuaïa and Hi Ibïza.

Tags
David Guetta Avicci Ibiza music
Related news
News | 06 Mar 2020

Shemaroo FilmiGaane's special jukebox to celebrate singer Sadhana Sargam's birthday

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse to launch a Jukebox with a collection of 30 melodious songs by famous singer of the 90s and early 2000s Sadhana Sargam, to celebrate her birthday on March 7th.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Holi special: Catch the music maestros get up close and personal on this ocassion

MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar performances by its phenomenally talented child singers, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with season 8.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Mayur Sakhare launches his new Single- 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer, Lamberghini fame Mayur Sakhare is back with his new single ‘Laapata’-a journey song finding his own self in this beautiful world.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Arko Pravo for Holi track

MUMBAI: "Sunn Raha Hai" fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who turned a year older on Friday, is all set to come up with a peppy track titled "Koo Koo Bera, Hero Tera" for Holi. He has sung it along with Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2020

Tiktok star Adnan Shaikh tries rap for first time 1st time with Rang Lagaya Tune holi song

MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the importance of Tiktok stars in industry is huge and among the leading Tiktok stars Team 07 is very famous all the members have more than a million follower

read more

RnM Biz

News
Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more

News
BIG FM concludes city finale of IDFC FIRST BANK 'Big Golden Voice Season 7'

MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more

News
Viberate demonstrates Big Data’s Power via IDMA nominations, at WMC

MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ankit Tiwari collaborates with Arko Pravo for Holi track

MUMBAI: "Sunn Raha Hai" fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who turned a year older on Friday, is all set to come up with a peppy track titled "Koo Koo Bera,...read more

2
PAV4N to release 'KARMA' on March 6

MUMBAI: 2019 saw one of the prolific hip-hop outfits of the last two decades Foreign Beggars call quits. In 2020, its former co-founder reincarnated...read more

3
Aishwariya Majmudar brings perfect HOLI song 'Shyam Vhala'

MUMBAI: Celebrate this holi with your loved one! Aishwariya Majmudar brings you the perfect HOLI song 'Shyam Vhala' to dedicate your loved one. Music...read more

4
Sona Mohapatra: Never wanted to be biggest playback singer

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra left a corporate job over a decade ago to be a musician. She now has a film of her own. She says she has never seen herself...read more

5
Thomson Andrews: "Happy Nagar" culminates five music genres

MUMBAI: Thomson Andrews a multi-talented playback singer, performer, songwriter, dancer, and actor has unleashed his new single “Happy Nagar”  which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group