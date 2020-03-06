ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming show Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the mom-petitor in you!

MUMBAI: After seeing the teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming show Mentalhood, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the rollercoaster life of these six supermoms. Adding to the excitement and frenzy ahead of the show’s launch on March 11, the two platforms have launched the title track today that makes for the perfect anthem for all mothers.
Sung by Pearl Raphael and Sanchari Bose, the song highlights the multiple roles that a mother has to play in addition to being a doting parent. After all, being a wife, sister, friend and mother all at the same time is no easy feat. Add to that, they have to tailor their schedules according to their kid’s time table and constantly juggle between striking the right balance between their personal and professional lives. While they struggle to make ends meet, these mothers will never let anything come between themselves and their children. Safe to say, here is a title track that hits on the right note as far as telling viewers how raising kids is no less than a war in itself.
Starring Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri, Mentalhood is the emotional journey of being a parent. All set to release this March 11, we can’t wait to see how these supermoms manage to raise their children in their unique ways which makes them no less than being a Superhero!
Click here to view the video:
MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings.read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM concluded the city leg of its most-coveted on-air singing talent hunt Big Golden Vread more
MUMBAI: Viberate is bringing data-driven insights and a better approach to award nominations to Mread more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra left a corporate job over a decade ago to be a musician. She now has a film of her own. She says she has never seen herself...read more
MUMBAI: After seven successful seasons of ruling reality television and winning audiences over with melodious renditions and dhamakedaar...read more
MUMBAI: These day’s social media is all about influencers and Tiktokers star Since Tiktok is trending among all the social media stats so the...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta unveils a stunning new melodic tech-house record ‘Detroit 3AM’ with Danish DJ/producer MORTEN. The new record is the latest in...read more
MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal is a multilingual singer and songwriter who is famous for her hit song “Jahaan Tu Chala” from the movie “Gully Boy” has...read more