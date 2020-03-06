For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Mar 2020 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming show Mentalhood's title track is all set to awaken the mom-petitor in you!

MUMBAI: After seeing the teaser and trailer of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming show Mentalhood, one can’t wait to see what lies in store in the rollercoaster life of these six supermoms. Adding to the excitement and frenzy ahead of the show’s launch on March 11, the two platforms have launched the title track today that makes for the perfect anthem for all mothers.

Sung by Pearl Raphael and Sanchari Bose, the song highlights the multiple roles that a mother has to play in addition to being a doting parent. After all, being a wife, sister, friend and mother all at the same time is no easy feat. Add to that, they have to tailor their schedules according to their kid’s time table and constantly juggle between striking the right balance between their personal and professional lives. While they struggle to make ends meet, these mothers will never let anything come between themselves and their children. Safe to say, here is a title track that hits on the right note as far as telling viewers how raising kids is no less than a war in itself.

Starring Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri, Mentalhood is the emotional journey of being a parent. All set to release this March 11, we can’t wait to see how these supermoms manage to raise their children in their unique ways which makes them no less than being a Superhero!

Click here to view the video:

explore RNM

