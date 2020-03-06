Aishwariya Majmudar brings perfect HOLI song 'Shyam Vhala'

MUMBAI: Celebrate this holi with your loved one! Aishwariya Majmudar brings you the perfect HOLI song 'Shyam Vhala' to dedicate your loved one. Music composed by Amar Khandha Lyrics penned by Chetan Dhanani. Aishwariya Majmudar is also featuring in this song. the song directed by Prince Gupta.
Click here to view the song:
Song Credits:
Singer - Aishwarya Majmudar
Composer - Amar Khandha
Lyrics - Chetan Dhanani
Directed by: Prince Gupta
