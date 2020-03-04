Vinod Krishnan releases song 'Tamizh'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Vinod Krishnan recently released his next solo project a breezy romantic Tamizh song Kaalai Pozhudhil that he has composed and sung. The song features actress Amrutha Srinivasan and actor Abishek Joseph George. Abhishek was recently seen in the hit film "Chhichhore".
The music video is a very refreshing one revolving around unbalanced partner-based relationships.'Kaalai Pozhudhil' is a very breezy romantic song but with the reflection of a growing collective desire to redefine these relationships.
Click here to view the video:
The video is directed by Deepika Chandrasekaran who previously conceptualized and filmed Namami Ganga as a part of the clean Ganga project. Vinod is currently based in the US and also the creative director of the very prestigious Indian Raga. Along with his singles, Vinod had also performed at the Howdy Modi event in the US last year and was a part of the Indian Raga team performing at the 5th International Yoga Day organized by the Indian Embassy at the UN.
