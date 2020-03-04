For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2020 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Vinod Krishnan releases song 'Tamizh'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Vinod Krishnan recently released his next solo project a breezy romantic Tamizh song Kaalai Pozhudhil that he has composed and sung. The song features actress Amrutha Srinivasan and actor Abishek Joseph George. Abhishek was recently seen in the hit film "Chhichhore".

The music video is a very refreshing one revolving around unbalanced partner-based relationships.'Kaalai Pozhudhil' is a very breezy romantic song but with the reflection of a growing collective desire to redefine these relationships.

Click here to view the video:

The video is directed by Deepika Chandrasekaran who previously conceptualized and filmed Namami Ganga as a part of the clean Ganga project. Vinod is currently based in the US and also the creative director of the very prestigious Indian Raga. Along with his singles, Vinod had also performed at the Howdy Modi event in the US last year and was a part of the Indian Raga team performing at the 5th International Yoga Day organized by the Indian Embassy at the UN.

Tags
Vinod Krishnan music Kaalai Pozhudhil Namami Ganga Howdy Modi
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2020

Ultra europe reveals phase 2 lineup

MUMBAI: Lineup additions include above &amp; beyond, the return of dash Berlin, dillon francis, krewella, oliver heldens and nicky romero resistance artists include adam beyer, charlotte de witte, Joseph capriati, maceo plex and marco carola

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1 soon after the release for a row of four days.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Shilpa Rao claims there is no rivalry among musicians today

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been in the industry for long and she insists there is no rivalry among musicians.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a glimpse at Martin's collaboration with UEFA for EURO 2020. Watch here:

read more
News | 03 Mar 2020

Anushka Sharma & Julia Michaels: Separated at birth?

MUMBAI: American singer Julia Michaels was talk of the town last year due to her striking resemblance with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma doppelganger. Her new photos still remind netizens of Anushka.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Likee and Jjust music join hands to promote Pawan Singh's chartbuster Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology PTE Ltd, has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani’s...read more

2
Shilpa Rao claims there is no rivalry among musicians today

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been in the industry for long and she insists there is no rivalry among musicians. Whispers of bitter feuds and...read more

3
Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a...read more

4
Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1...read more

5
Kiara Advani's clone is the new TikTok rage

MUMBAI: A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Among...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group