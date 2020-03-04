Ultra europe reveals phase 2 lineup

MUMBAI: Lineup additions include above & beyond, the return of dash Berlin, dillon francis, krewella, oliver heldens and nicky romero resistance artists include adam beyer, charlotte de witte, Joseph capriati, maceo plex and marco carola

Europe’s premier destination music festival, ULTRA Europe, has revealed its Phase 2 lineup. Following last month’s highly-acclaimed RESISTANCE announcement, the festival has added seven new performers to its already impressive lineup. Above & Beyond, The Return of Dash Berlin, Dillon Francis, Joseph Capriati, Krewella, Oliver Heldens and Nicky Romero will perform at the eighth annual festival, on July 10-12, at Park Mladezi Stadium in Split.

Above & Beyond have carved out a unique space in music and culture, one that reaches far beyond their electronic roots. In so doing, Jono, Paavo and Tony have created something special: a common ground where all sorts of people and ideas can come together. Celebration, kinship, community – it’s the A&B way.

Oliver Heldens’ music continues to place him at the epicenter of the global DJ circuit, and the Dutch beatmaker is ready to get ULTRA Europe fans dancing with his progressive house magic. Oliver’s career has been a whirlwind of mind-boggling success, ever since his breakout hit "Gecko" went #1 in the UK in 2013.

As a DJ, producer and mogul whose label is at the forefront of modern electronic dance music, Nicky Romero is a force to be reckoned with. From the iconic hits "Toulouse" and "I Could Be the One," to more recent releases like "PRTCL"; and “Falling”, Nicky will leave a lasting imprint on ULTRA Europe.

Aviram Saharai & Matan Kadosh are better known as Vini Vici, and although their music is categorized as psytrance, their cataclysmic, authentic sound has taken them far beyond the psychedelic spectrum. Dillon Francis is an American DJ and producer known for being one of the pioneers of moombahton. He is currently preparing for the start of his big ‘Sugar, Spice & Everything Tour,’ and will return to ULTRA Europe following a four-year hiatus.

After captivating ULTRA Europe audiences while performing under his given name Jeffrey Sutorius last summer, the trance wonder will bring The Return of Dash Berlin to the stage following the relaunch of the moniker as a solo project last year. Hailing from Chicago, the vocalist-producer sister duo Krewella make their triumphant return to ULTRA Europe after playing the inaugural edition back in 2013. The genre-bending pair released their sophomore album ‘zer0’ last month, and are sure to drop hits from the 11-track offering during their return to the ULTRA Europe stage.

Ultra’s award-winning techno and house music concept RESISTANCE adds Italian house purveyor Joseph Capriati to its already stacked roster of talent. Capriati is a staple at RESISTANCE’s annual Ibiza summer residency at the world’s largest nightclub, Privilege, and will keep the crowd grooving with his brand of slick, emotive techno. He joins the ranks of Adam Beyer, ANNA, Charlotte De Witte, Maceo Plex and Marco Carola in performing on the RESISTANCE stage, complete with mesmeric lights and visual effects, as well as cutting-edge production that teleports denizens to another galaxy.

ULTRA Europe is flanked by a week of island parties and boat day soirees as part of DESTINATION ULTRA’s programming, which takes place across Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis. Stay tuned for more artist announcements forthcoming.