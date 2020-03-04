For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2020 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra europe reveals phase 2 lineup

MUMBAI: Lineup additions include above &amp; beyond, the return of dash Berlin, dillon francis, krewella, oliver heldens and nicky romero resistance artists include adam beyer, charlotte de witte, Joseph capriati, maceo plex and marco carola

Europe’s premier destination music festival, ULTRA Europe, has revealed its Phase 2 lineup. Following last month’s highly-acclaimed RESISTANCE announcement, the festival has added seven new performers to its already impressive lineup. Above &amp; Beyond, The Return of Dash Berlin, Dillon Francis, Joseph Capriati, Krewella, Oliver Heldens and Nicky Romero will perform at the eighth annual festival, on July 10-12, at Park Mladezi Stadium in Split.

Above &amp; Beyond have carved out a unique space in music and culture, one that reaches far beyond their electronic roots. In so doing, Jono, Paavo and Tony have created something special: a common ground where all sorts of people and ideas can come together. Celebration, kinship, community – it’s the A&amp;B way.

Oliver Heldens’ music continues to place him at the epicenter of the global DJ circuit, and the Dutch beatmaker is ready to get ULTRA Europe fans dancing with his progressive house magic. Oliver’s career has been a whirlwind of mind-boggling success, ever since his breakout hit "Gecko" went #1 in the UK in 2013.

As a DJ, producer and mogul whose label is at the forefront of modern electronic dance music, Nicky Romero is a force to be reckoned with. From the iconic hits &quot;Toulouse&quot; and &quot;I Could Be the One,&quot; to more recent releases like "PRTCL"; and “Falling”, Nicky will leave a lasting imprint on ULTRA Europe.

Aviram Saharai &amp; Matan Kadosh are better known as Vini Vici, and although their music is categorized as psytrance, their cataclysmic, authentic sound has taken them far beyond the psychedelic spectrum. Dillon Francis is an American DJ and producer known for being one of the pioneers of moombahton. He is currently preparing for the start of his big ‘Sugar, Spice &amp; Everything Tour,’ and will return to ULTRA Europe following a four-year hiatus.

After captivating ULTRA Europe audiences while performing under his given name Jeffrey Sutorius last summer, the trance wonder will bring The Return of Dash Berlin to the stage following the relaunch of the moniker as a solo project last year. Hailing from Chicago, the vocalist-producer sister duo Krewella make their triumphant return to ULTRA Europe after playing the inaugural edition back in 2013. The genre-bending pair released their sophomore album ‘zer0’ last month, and are sure to drop hits from the 11-track offering during their return to the ULTRA Europe stage.

Ultra’s award-winning techno and house music concept RESISTANCE adds Italian house purveyor Joseph Capriati to its already stacked roster of talent. Capriati is a staple at RESISTANCE’s annual Ibiza summer residency at the world’s largest nightclub, Privilege, and will keep the crowd grooving with his brand of slick, emotive techno. He joins the ranks of Adam Beyer, ANNA, Charlotte De Witte, Maceo Plex and Marco Carola in performing on the RESISTANCE stage, complete with mesmeric lights and visual effects, as well as cutting-edge production that teleports denizens to another galaxy.

ULTRA Europe is flanked by a week of island parties and boat day soirees as part of DESTINATION ULTRA’s programming, which takes place across Split, Brac, Hvar and Vis. Stay tuned for more artist announcements forthcoming.

Tags
Charlotte de Witte music Lineup ULTRA Europe include adam beyer Joseph Capriati
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2020

Vinod Krishnan releases song 'Tamizh'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Vinod Krishnan recently released his next solo project a breezy romantic Tamizh song Kaalai Pozhudhil that he has composed and sung. The song features actress Amrutha Srinivasan and actor Abishek Joseph George.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1 soon after the release for a row of four days.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Shilpa Rao claims there is no rivalry among musicians today

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been in the industry for long and she insists there is no rivalry among musicians.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a glimpse at Martin's collaboration with UEFA for EURO 2020. Watch here:

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand artists in electronic music, Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles re-evaluating life

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles says he is "re-evaluating" what is important to him. The 26-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of...read more

2
Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand...read more

3
Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a...read more

4
Chosen By Fans: Bandsintown’s Big Break spotlights emerging artists gaining momentum with live music fans

MUMBAI: Bandsintown, the leading live music discovery platform, is on a mission to help artists grow their career. Just in time for SXSW, Bandsintown...read more

5
Dipesh Varma gives a message to budding musicians through his workshop on "Journey to the Rhythm"

MUMBAI: Dipesh Varma, one of the rising percussionists had recently conducted a workshop called “Journey to the Rhythm” in Noida on 16th February...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group