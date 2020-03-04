Star Boy LOC supports Yo yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC After rooting up for Singer Indeep Bakshi who is currently a contestant in Mujhse Shadi Karogi. Bob Marley singer is seen now seen doing the hook step on a yacht in Dubai on Yo yo Honey Singh's recently released song 'LOCA'.
Check the video here:
Star Boy LOC in his post appraising Honey Singh as the Godfather and showing the love and respect to the legendary singer who has brought the revolution in music industry.
