News |  04 Mar 2020 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Star Boy LOC supports Yo yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Star Boy LOC After rooting up for Singer Indeep Bakshi who is currently a contestant in Mujhse Shadi Karogi. Bob Marley singer is seen now seen doing the hook step on a yacht in Dubai on Yo yo Honey Singh's recently released song 'LOCA'.

Check the video here:

Star Boy LOC in his post appraising Honey Singh as the Godfather and showing the love and respect to the legendary singer who has brought the revolution in music industry.

