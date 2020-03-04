For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2020 11:42 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Rao claims there is no rivalry among musicians today

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been in the industry for long and she insists there is no rivalry among musicians.

Whispers of bitter feuds and backstabbing politics among singers and musicians in the Indian music industry have been rampant since time immemorial, what with so many artistes vying to score hits. Shilpa, however, insists she has never felt threatened by any singer.

"All the musicians are very friendly, and caring like a family. We tease and have fun with each other. In fact, when we meet each other on the red carpet or at some music event, we say 'I love this song of yours'. We do concerts together sometimes. There are multiple artistes at the same concert, so we mingle and talk. There are genuine compliments that come to each other, so I think there is no music rivalry that exists among musicians. Everyone is doing their own thing and nobody shies away from complimenting each other. It's a very healthy way of working," claimed the "Ghungroo" hitmaker, while speaking to IANS.

She adds that she enjoys collaborating with other artistes. "I love collaborations. I would love to collaborate with a rapper now. It's high time to do something, so I would love to do that," said the artiste.

Shilpa recently joined hands with sitar player Anoushka Shankar and singer-songwriter-cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson to create the song "Those words".

"I have learnt from every collaboration of mine and it's such an emotional journey when you interact with another artiste. This is what it's become with the song, and you learn so much. When I was there in the UK, I was looking at how everyone works. You end up learning so many things just by observing other musicians and seeing them at work. It's very important to not just do your part and get out, but also spent that time," she said.

"Those words" is one of her non-film songs. "In these cases, you have to figure out a lot of things and judge, and take a call on your own because there is no external force telling you what to do, so in that way, there is more involvement as an artiste. You pretty much take a call on a lot of things on your own, so that's something different working on a non-film song but the kind of composers we have in today's time, the music scene... I think they are so many who are open to singers coming in and trying to do new things with the song and you know, having more inputs and a little additional involvement in the song," said Shilpa.

"I love that about every composer we have today urge us to try out new things and that's amazing," added the singer, who made her Bollywood debut back in 2007 with the unforgettable "Tose naina" number in the film, "Anwar".

Is she planning to turn a composer someday? "I don't know. Thank you for asking me that question. It puts me to that thought process. I will think about it and I will try and compose one song at least someday," said the "Khuda jaane" hitmaker.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shilpa Rao Anoushka Shankar Khuda Jaane Anwar Singer music
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2020

Ultra europe reveals phase 2 lineup

MUMBAI: Lineup additions include above &amp; beyond, the return of dash Berlin, dillon francis, krewella, oliver heldens and nicky romero resistance artists include adam beyer, charlotte de witte, Joseph capriati, maceo plex and marco carola

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Vinod Krishnan releases song 'Tamizh'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Vinod Krishnan recently released his next solo project a breezy romantic Tamizh song Kaalai Pozhudhil that he has composed and sung. The song features actress Amrutha Srinivasan and actor Abishek Joseph George.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1 soon after the release for a row of four days.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a glimpse at Martin's collaboration with UEFA for EURO 2020. Watch here:

read more
News | 03 Mar 2020

Anushka Sharma & Julia Michaels: Separated at birth?

MUMBAI: American singer Julia Michaels was talk of the town last year due to her striking resemblance with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma doppelganger. Her new photos still remind netizens of Anushka.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a...read more

2
Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1...read more

3
Kiara Advani's clone is the new TikTok rage

MUMBAI: A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Among...read more

4
Chosen By Fans: Bandsintown’s Big Break spotlights emerging artists gaining momentum with live music fans

MUMBAI: Bandsintown, the leading live music discovery platform, is on a mission to help artists grow their career. Just in time for SXSW, Bandsintown...read more

5
Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group