For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2020 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

Season finale: EURO 2020 the Martin Garrix show S4.E18

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s ongoing docuseries “The Martin Garrix Show” has returned for a fourth season. Enjoy the final episode of season 4 and get a glimpse at Martin's collaboration with UEFA for EURO 2020.

Watch here:

Tags
Martin Garrix UEFA Champions League music
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2020

Ultra europe reveals phase 2 lineup

MUMBAI: Lineup additions include above &amp; beyond, the return of dash Berlin, dillon francis, krewella, oliver heldens and nicky romero resistance artists include adam beyer, charlotte de witte, Joseph capriati, maceo plex and marco carola

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Vinod Krishnan releases song 'Tamizh'

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Vinod Krishnan recently released his next solo project a breezy romantic Tamizh song Kaalai Pozhudhil that he has composed and sung. The song features actress Amrutha Srinivasan and actor Abishek Joseph George.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1 soon after the release for a row of four days.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Shilpa Rao claims there is no rivalry among musicians today

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been in the industry for long and she insists there is no rivalry among musicians.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2020

Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand artists in electronic music, Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches its new podcast 'Holistic Healing with Vasudha Rai'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM’s digitread more

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Payal Dev’s "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai" is your go-to Holi celebration track

MUMBAI: Payal Dev, the nightingale of India has released a new hit song “Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai” with 25 million views and has been trending in #1...read more

2
Kiara Advani's clone is the new TikTok rage

MUMBAI: A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Among...read more

3
Chosen By Fans: Bandsintown’s Big Break spotlights emerging artists gaining momentum with live music fans

MUMBAI: Bandsintown, the leading live music discovery platform, is on a mission to help artists grow their career. Just in time for SXSW, Bandsintown...read more

4
Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand...read more

5
Sunny Hindustani said Neha did not accept the wedding proposal of Aditya

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani an Indian Idol 11 winner has opened up about the reality show Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and Judge Neha Kakkar. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group