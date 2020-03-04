Dipesh Varma gives a message to budding musicians through his workshop on "Journey to the Rhythm"

MUMBAI: Dipesh Varma, one of the rising percussionists had recently conducted a workshop called “Journey to the Rhythm” in Noida on 16th February organized by T-Series and Swarit Foundation and in Mumbai on 22nd February by Afield Production.

Speaking about his main motive behind the workshop he exclaimed, “Workshop was mainly based on ‘how rhythm arrangement is done in the film songs’. It’s been 13 years that I’m learning under Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, and basically I am carrying his legacy further. We would be educating musicians on a deeper level and imbibing knowledge to them”.

When asked to share his wisdom to listeners the “Shankara Re Shankara” musician said, “Your rhythm should not disturb the lyrics and melody of the song.”

Dipesh, who is rising as a musician and rhythm arranger has worked along with Bollywood composers and singers like Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, Pritam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ajay-Atul, Anu Malik, Amaal Malik, Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Ankit Tiwari to name a few. He has also worked for Bollywood projects like Ghoomar from Padmaavat, Aayat from Bajirao Mastani, Dilbaro from Raazi, Shankara from Tanhaji, Jai Jai Shivshankar from WAR, Slow motion from Bharat.

He lastly gives a message to the budding musicians, “Everyone is learning. Learn the Art from it and find someone who really has the knowledge. Patience is the key to be successful, so learn and train with patience this is the most important”.

“Do not get frustrated if your first draft of work gets rejected by the director or producers. When I first started working, my workpiece got rejected a couple of times but that didn’t make me give up and instead boasted me to do more. Rejection is totally normal, learn to reject something if you don’t like it” he further told.

Lastly, he concluded by saying, “Looking forward to do these workshops in different regions of our country like Pune, Gujarat, etc”.