CLIPZ unveils bootleg rework of Koffee's smash single 'Toast'

MUMBAI: After 10 years of conquering other corners of bass music and the UK charts as Redlight, DnB heavyweight CLIPZ has unveiled his rework of Grammy Award winning vocalist Koffee’s worldwide hit ‘Toast’. Watch the video and download for free here.
CLIPZ’s bootleg elevates the track with rapid breakbeats and salutes Koffee’s roots amplifying the jungle sound. Emerging through the ’90s rave movement in Bristol, CLIPZ grew up in a time of free warehouse parties, sound systems and dubplates. Before commercial success as Redlight, CLIPZ began producing music in the 2000s and inspired a generation by releasing tracks through labels like Full Cycle and Digital Soundboy. He also collaborated with D&B legends Roni Size, DJ Krust, DJ Die and more, as well as self-releasing on his own label Audio Zoo Recordings.
Watch here:
CLIPZ says: I was lucky enough to get hold of Koffee’s vocal to make this dub for Notting Hill Carnival last year. Enjoy
Koffee’s Grammy nominated album ‘Rapture’ dropped in 2019 making Grammy history this year being the youngest person and only woman to ever be awarded in the Best Reggae album category at the awards. The Jamaican reggae sensation has sent her homegrown sound around the world, with the original version of ‘Toast’ racking up almost 55 million streams on Spotify alone.
CLIPZ’s rework of ‘Toast’ is out now and solidifies CLIPZ’s return to the jungle scene. The track is available download for free here and the video can be watched here.
