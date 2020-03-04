For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Mar 2020

Charlotte de Witte signs with the Media Nanny for her worldwide PR Management

MUMBAI: Amsterdam, March 2, 2020 - The Media Nanny is proud to announce another formidable talent as its latest client; one of the most in-demand artists in electronic music, Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte.

After releasing under her pseudonym Raving George, De Witte first emerged as a producer under her own name on Tiga’s legendary Turbo Recordings in 2015. Since then she has released her brooding sounds on the likes of NovaMute, Suara, MARY GO WILD BLACK and her own fast-rising KNTXT label - which has featured luminaries such as Chris Liebing and Monoloc.

She has graced the covers of Mixmag and DJ Mag and received the DJ Award for Best Techno DJ in 2019. BBC Radio 1 invited her onto their prestigious residency roster, celebrating the most exciting new names in electronic music, and can be found on the biggest lineups in the scene - from Sonár to Awakenings, Time Warp, Creamfields and beyond. She cuts an imposing figure behind the decks and her spellbinding sets blend everything from distorted acidic licks to dark trance melody to nods to electro.

From chart-topping stars to the biggest underground acts in the world and some of the most successful festivals around, The Media Nanny serves a broad range of clients for their international PR Management and more, including techno bastions like Reinier Zonneveld and Joris Voorn to The Black Madonna, Tiga, DJ superstars such as David Guetta and Martin Garrix and highly acclaimed venues and events such as Ushuaïa Ibiza and UNTOLD festival.

We are beyond excited to have Charlotte join our roster!

Amsterdam DJ Mag BBC Radio 1 Reinier Zonneveld David Guetta Martin Garrix Charlotte de Witte
