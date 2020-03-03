Yo Yo Honey Singh unveils new party song 'Loca'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has unveiled a new party number. Titled "Loca", the track aims at setting the dancefloor afire.
"Loca", which means crazy in Spanish, is sung by Honey Singh with Simar Kaur. Honey Singh has also written the song along with Lil Golu besides having composed it as well.
"'Loca' is an amazing track that will have everyone dancing to it. I had the rough scratch ready within minutes and the entire music piece was made in a matter of two minutes," Honey Singh said.
"We used the Reggaeton beats which is completely new and fresh for the Indian audience. We shot at the Gugu boat in Dubai which is considered to be the biggest party yacht in the world. This has been shot on a huge scale and I'm sure all my fans will love it," he added.
This is the artiste and the music label T-Series' latest collaboration after songs such as "Makhna" and "Gur nalo ishq mitha".
"We've have had a long and old association with Yo Yo Honey Singh. When he came to us with this song, we immediately got on board. I was excited to present 'Loca' because this song has a Latin vibe to it and it is something unique for listeners," said Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series.
Directed by Ben Peters, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Bobby Suri and Honey Singh himself, the track features Nicky Picky opposite the rapper.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more
MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six years of experience read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more
MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more
MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s leading conference and festival for electronic music and its associated industries, is gearing up...read more
MUMBAI: Although popular Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz did not take the Bigg Boss trophy home but has definitely filled love in people’s hearts. Looks like...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers".The actress opened up on her...read more
MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani an Indian Idol 11 winner has opened up about the reality show Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan and Judge Neha Kakkar. The...read more
MUMBAI: Vayu, the master lyricist behind some of Bollywood's quirkiest chartbusters is ready with his new pop single.The man behind the breezy 'Mere...read more