Xenia Ghali turns heads with latest single 'Rebel Soul'

MUMBAI: Driving forward with an undying passion for exploring new sounds, Xenia Ghali presents her latest single, ‘Rebel Soul’. While recent releases ‘Stick Around’, which has amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify, and latest ‘Turn Off The Rain’, have an unmistakeable house music quality to them, ‘Rebel Soul’ showcases Xenia’s considerable song writing abilities, resulting in a memorable output that perfectly balances electronic elements with pop-leaning acoustic tendencies.
‘Rebel Soul’ begins with a catchy guitar melody, joined quickly by an equally captivating vocal line. The polished production value is clear to see, as the lead top line is layered with panned backing vocals that add a warm depth to the mix. This evolves into skillfully sampled vox stabs on the drop, demonstrating Xenia’s evident proficiency in the studio and resulting in a track that offers a bright spark of hope as we move towards the warmer spring months.
Giving her take on the new single Xenia said: “I think this single is probably the truest reflection of myself as an artist so far and reflects my evolution over the past couple of years to this point. I’ve always loved songwriting, so fusing soulful vocals with an edgy bass riff and acoustic guitar elements, while still keeping an underlying electronic foundation, aligns with my creative vision perfectly. As a result, ‘Rebel Soul’ has a special place in my heart.”
Xenia has been busy in recent months, surpassing 50 episodes of her Onyx Radio show back in January, which has welcomed guest mixes from the likes of Martin Jensen, Tujamo and PBH & Jack. The 2x Billboard Dance Club Songs #1 charting artist also produced Pitbull’s single with Blake Shelton, ‘Get Ready’, taken from his latest album ‘Libertad 548’, which the artist performed at the Superbowl LIV pre show. With ‘Rebel Soul’, Xenia kicks off her 2020 in style on the release front, check it when it is released 28th February via Up All Night.
