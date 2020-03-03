For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Mar 2020 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Secret Solstice Iceland’s only Midnight Sun festival announce second phase

MUMBAI: Secret Solstice, the world’s most unique music festival, has added 30+ new acts to its 72 hour sunlight festival in the land of fire and ice this June 26 - 28, 2020 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Performing in Iceland for the first time, Secret Solstice is proud to present multi-platinum-selling, singer/songwriter/producer Blackbear. Secret Solstice also welcomes Finnish powerhouse singer-singwriter, Alma and UK’s Grandads of Grime, Pete & Bas to the most northerly capital for the first time. Adding to previously announced headline acts Cypress Hill, Lil Pump, TLC, Primal Scream and Meduza. With the addition of some Iceland’s most celebrated artists as well as a stellar line up of new innovative Icelandic acts. Phase 1 + 2 features 50+ acts across hip hop, rock music, dance music and house music including new additions Ardalan, Emmsjé Gauti, Gautiyé and many more. Secret Solstice is bringing music and adventure lovers another must-see event for your summer festival calendar, in one of the most unique and breathtaking countries in the world.

The LA-based artist Blackbear, is known for his effortless mix of hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop, hip hop and alt-R&B his hits include the fantastically zeitgeisty anthem “hot girl bummer” and the double-platinum "do re mi". The hyper-creative and prolific artist, coined Justin Bieber's six-times platinum single "Boyfriend" and playing in Iceland for the first time he's bringing his explosive live performance to an entirely new audience. With long, electric-neon hair, baggy goth attire and magnetic punk attitude, Alma is everything but the stereotypical pop princess. Her extraordinary voice and massive pop sound—one that’s already seen her rack up over 300 million Spotify plays, have earned her comparisons to Sia and Amy Winehouse. Her sharply observed lyrics and unapologetic sounds will be a refreshing addition to our summer festivities. Hailing from South East London, Pete & Bas are London's oldest grime duo. Rumoured to have ties as far back as the East London underground, the rising urban stars have made their mark on the grime scene with witty lyrics and an unfiltered, tongue and cheek style approach to their videos.

Also announced is California based DJ Ardalan, member of the DirtyBird crew and regular of the underground scene, his eclectic selections are sure to fire up a crowd under the midnight sun, hip hop artist Teeklef, combines his Nigerian heritage and American hip hop influence so seamlessly he has built a new movement for Midwest hip hop. Day And Night who specialise in creating a euphoric journey through house music, fusing day and night songs, will bring an interesting soundtrack to the endless Icelandic sun of the summer solstice and rounding out our phase two international additions, new UK rapper Gautiyé and underground Turkish DJ Ali Demir, originally from Reykjavik, will play his speciality rhythmic tech/minimal music.

Festival-goers can look forward to discovering the best of the Nordic Island, from our outstanding natural landscapes and rare bucket list landmarks to our new additions of Icelandic talent. Including Icelandic musical group NýDönsk, Ensími who have been fusing rock and electronic music together since the mid 90s and their album Kafbátamusik is considered one of the best albums ever released in Iceland to this day. Une Misère whose sound cannot be easily defined, somewhere on the vast spectrum of black hardcore and aggressive metal, return to Secret Solstice after two years. Veteran in the Icelandic rap scene, Emmsjé Gauti also returns with his epic performances and eclectic balance of flamboyant pop, humor and unadulterated rhyming skills. One of Iceland’s biggest rappers Herra Hnetusmjör who is known for dominating the music charts and his energetic stage performances, electro-pop duo ClubDub,

Rappers Huginn, Birnir and Ouse, R&B inspired-pop singer/songwriter Bríet, viral synth pop performer and Eurovision hopeful Daði Freyr, veteran DJ Andrea Jóns, electronic DJ Álfbeat who travels through time influenced by genres from house to hip hop, funk to soul, folk and electronic singer Elín Ey, unique Icelandic funk and soul band Fox Train Safari, neo-classical/electronic folk musician Bláskjár. Adding to our Icelandic DJ offering, popular house and techno DJs Carla Rose, Bensöl, Sbeen Around, Salvador & Kemp, Elsa Bje and TTT. Also announced metal/punk trio Blóðmör, rising Icelandic rock bands Noise and Sindri Eldon & the Ways, melodic rock’n’roll five piece band Vicky, Luigi a young up and coming artist, the vocal harmonising with a good mixture of heavy and catchy riffs from Volcanova, and Mighty Bear the undisputed dark queen of the Reykjavík electronica scene.

Entering into its seventh edition, the destination festival is a not-to-be-missed summer event for a diverse audience of festival-goers looking to take their music festival experience to the next level. From first timers and adventure and activity seekers to music lovers and culture and nature explorers, Secret Solstice continues to bring something different, intriguing and with an international flavour to the small northerly transatlantic island.

Set against the endless sunlight Secret Solstice is known for its stunning natural backdrops, eclectic line ups and bucket-list worthy, ultra-exclusive side events. Harnessing the power of nature, the Secret Solstice is also one of the first festival to run entirely on geothermal energy sources without relying on generators powered by fossil fuels. They are committed to reducing its environmental impact by using green energy and sustainable power and have also banned plastic straws, making it one of the most eco-friendly festivals on the planet!

For those on a short trip, looking to experience a taste of Icelandic culture, Secret Solstice has released Day passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from $160 USD/ €146 per day. Finar tier Early Bird weekend passes are available from $160 USD | €146 | £125 while stocks last with VIP weekend passes on sale now from $320 USD/ €291 at SecretSolstice.is. Secret Solstice will cater to young festival-goers again this year with Youth weekend passes on sale from $120 USD/€109 and free entry given to children 12 years old and younger. For music-lovers looking for a high-end festival experience, Secret Solstice offers its luxury limited availability super VIP pass, Oðinn with special pass perks including complimentary drinks and refreshments on-site, exclusive Oðinn VIP bars, priority entry, Icelandic tours, a private Oðinn chill out lounge, premium viewing area and 20% off side events, plus more benefits to be announced.

Tags
Midnight Sun
Related news
News | 20 Mar 2018

Selena Gomez takes ukulele, bikini to Australia

MUMBAI:  Singer-actress Selena Gomez packed ukulele apart from her travel fashion A-game for her trip to Australia.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Garnering more than 15 lakh missed calls, the second season of BIG FM's 'BIG Khushiyon Ka Safar' wins hearts aplenty in Lucknow

MUMBAI: Known for consistently curating innovative campaigns round the year, BIG FM, one of the read more

Interviews
I want to bring radio in a very different light: RJ Angira

MUMBAI: Starting off with TV but always adoring radio, Angira has over six  years of experience read more

News
Manish Batavia hosts '9XM On Stage with Pritam In Concert' for the Indian Army!

MUMBAI: The Indian Army invited popular Bollywood music destination 9XM, to celebrate the culturread more

News
Spotify celebrates One Year Of Audio Streaming In India!

MUMBAI: It's been 12 months since Spotify launched in India; an exciting year filled with learniread more

News
MIB issues advisory to TV channels to be vigilant about content

MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have gone onto sending an advisory to all pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles re-evaluating life

MUMBAI: One Direction band star Harry Styles says he is "re-evaluating" what is important to him. The 26-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of...read more

2
Anakim remixes Da Fresh & Randy Seidman's 'System'

MUMBAI: LA based artist Anakim kicks off the new decade with his remix of the Da Fresh & Randy Seidman single ‘System’, out 2nd March via Revolt...read more

3
Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa come together for MTV Beats ke Desi Kalakaar

MUMBAI: Gone are the days of long queues, hours of waiting and multiple levels of auditions. India’s next singing superstar needs nothing, but a...read more

4
Likee and Jjust music join hands to promote Pawan Singh's chartbuster Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology PTE Ltd, has collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani’s...read more

5
Have you checked out Neha Kakkar's funky videos on social media

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is an eminent playback singer who has stored many hit songs in her bucket like “O SAKI SAKI”, “Gali Gali”, “Garmi”, “Coca Cola...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group