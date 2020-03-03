Secret Solstice Iceland’s only Midnight Sun festival announce second phase

MUMBAI: Secret Solstice, the world’s most unique music festival, has added 30+ new acts to its 72 hour sunlight festival in the land of fire and ice this June 26 - 28, 2020 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Performing in Iceland for the first time, Secret Solstice is proud to present multi-platinum-selling, singer/songwriter/producer Blackbear. Secret Solstice also welcomes Finnish powerhouse singer-singwriter, Alma and UK’s Grandads of Grime, Pete & Bas to the most northerly capital for the first time. Adding to previously announced headline acts Cypress Hill, Lil Pump, TLC, Primal Scream and Meduza. With the addition of some Iceland’s most celebrated artists as well as a stellar line up of new innovative Icelandic acts. Phase 1 + 2 features 50+ acts across hip hop, rock music, dance music and house music including new additions Ardalan, Emmsjé Gauti, Gautiyé and many more. Secret Solstice is bringing music and adventure lovers another must-see event for your summer festival calendar, in one of the most unique and breathtaking countries in the world.

The LA-based artist Blackbear, is known for his effortless mix of hedonistic hell-raising and maniac humor. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop, hip hop and alt-R&B his hits include the fantastically zeitgeisty anthem “hot girl bummer” and the double-platinum "do re mi". The hyper-creative and prolific artist, coined Justin Bieber's six-times platinum single "Boyfriend" and playing in Iceland for the first time he's bringing his explosive live performance to an entirely new audience. With long, electric-neon hair, baggy goth attire and magnetic punk attitude, Alma is everything but the stereotypical pop princess. Her extraordinary voice and massive pop sound—one that’s already seen her rack up over 300 million Spotify plays, have earned her comparisons to Sia and Amy Winehouse. Her sharply observed lyrics and unapologetic sounds will be a refreshing addition to our summer festivities. Hailing from South East London, Pete & Bas are London's oldest grime duo. Rumoured to have ties as far back as the East London underground, the rising urban stars have made their mark on the grime scene with witty lyrics and an unfiltered, tongue and cheek style approach to their videos.

Also announced is California based DJ Ardalan, member of the DirtyBird crew and regular of the underground scene, his eclectic selections are sure to fire up a crowd under the midnight sun, hip hop artist Teeklef, combines his Nigerian heritage and American hip hop influence so seamlessly he has built a new movement for Midwest hip hop. Day And Night who specialise in creating a euphoric journey through house music, fusing day and night songs, will bring an interesting soundtrack to the endless Icelandic sun of the summer solstice and rounding out our phase two international additions, new UK rapper Gautiyé and underground Turkish DJ Ali Demir, originally from Reykjavik, will play his speciality rhythmic tech/minimal music.

Festival-goers can look forward to discovering the best of the Nordic Island, from our outstanding natural landscapes and rare bucket list landmarks to our new additions of Icelandic talent. Including Icelandic musical group NýDönsk, Ensími who have been fusing rock and electronic music together since the mid 90s and their album Kafbátamusik is considered one of the best albums ever released in Iceland to this day. Une Misère whose sound cannot be easily defined, somewhere on the vast spectrum of black hardcore and aggressive metal, return to Secret Solstice after two years. Veteran in the Icelandic rap scene, Emmsjé Gauti also returns with his epic performances and eclectic balance of flamboyant pop, humor and unadulterated rhyming skills. One of Iceland’s biggest rappers Herra Hnetusmjör who is known for dominating the music charts and his energetic stage performances, electro-pop duo ClubDub,

Rappers Huginn, Birnir and Ouse, R&B inspired-pop singer/songwriter Bríet, viral synth pop performer and Eurovision hopeful Daði Freyr, veteran DJ Andrea Jóns, electronic DJ Álfbeat who travels through time influenced by genres from house to hip hop, funk to soul, folk and electronic singer Elín Ey, unique Icelandic funk and soul band Fox Train Safari, neo-classical/electronic folk musician Bláskjár. Adding to our Icelandic DJ offering, popular house and techno DJs Carla Rose, Bensöl, Sbeen Around, Salvador & Kemp, Elsa Bje and TTT. Also announced metal/punk trio Blóðmör, rising Icelandic rock bands Noise and Sindri Eldon & the Ways, melodic rock’n’roll five piece band Vicky, Luigi a young up and coming artist, the vocal harmonising with a good mixture of heavy and catchy riffs from Volcanova, and Mighty Bear the undisputed dark queen of the Reykjavík electronica scene.

Entering into its seventh edition, the destination festival is a not-to-be-missed summer event for a diverse audience of festival-goers looking to take their music festival experience to the next level. From first timers and adventure and activity seekers to music lovers and culture and nature explorers, Secret Solstice continues to bring something different, intriguing and with an international flavour to the small northerly transatlantic island.

Set against the endless sunlight Secret Solstice is known for its stunning natural backdrops, eclectic line ups and bucket-list worthy, ultra-exclusive side events. Harnessing the power of nature, the Secret Solstice is also one of the first festival to run entirely on geothermal energy sources without relying on generators powered by fossil fuels. They are committed to reducing its environmental impact by using green energy and sustainable power and have also banned plastic straws, making it one of the most eco-friendly festivals on the planet!

For those on a short trip, looking to experience a taste of Icelandic culture, Secret Solstice has released Day passes for Friday, Saturday and Sunday from $160 USD/ €146 per day. Finar tier Early Bird weekend passes are available from $160 USD | €146 | £125 while stocks last with VIP weekend passes on sale now from $320 USD/ €291 at SecretSolstice.is. Secret Solstice will cater to young festival-goers again this year with Youth weekend passes on sale from $120 USD/€109 and free entry given to children 12 years old and younger. For music-lovers looking for a high-end festival experience, Secret Solstice offers its luxury limited availability super VIP pass, Oðinn with special pass perks including complimentary drinks and refreshments on-site, exclusive Oðinn VIP bars, priority entry, Icelandic tours, a private Oðinn chill out lounge, premium viewing area and 20% off side events, plus more benefits to be announced.